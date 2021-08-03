Vantagepoint AI On Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast50 List Second Year In A Row

Hold on to your wallets.What's happening: A new report from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University called Tampa Bay "the most concerning of the state's metro areas" for overpriced homes. By the numbers: Florida homes were selling for 21.8% above their long-term pricing trend as of June 30 — up from 19.2% in May and 17.2% in April.Tampa-area homes sold in June for a 32% premium, compared to 28.5% in May and 26.1% in April.What they're saying: Researchers aren't predicting a housing crash, and said property appreciation eventually will taper off. People who paid top prices recently risk being stuck for a while before they can get solid returns on their investments.Be smart: You're better off renting right now and reinvesting the money you would have spent on homeownership, according to Ken H. Johnson, associate dean in FAU’s College of Business, and Eli Beracha of FIU's Hollo School of Real Estate.Rent rates are increasing, but nowhere near the spike in home prices, they said.