What about the WATER? Town Hall Meeting Video is available for viewing

With the spread of the coronavirus and the associated state executive orders, mandates, and restrictions, staff has continued to evaluate the Town's operations. As such, beginning Monday, August 16, entrance to Town Hall will be limited to regularly scheduled meetings and appointments until further notice. The Town will reestablish the self-service document drop-off and phone setup in the main entrance vestibule. From this area, walk-in visitors will be able to speak with staff members and obtain immediate assistance. Other Town facilities such as the Leland Cultural Arts Center and fire stations will remain open with staff at these locations maintaining proper precautions.