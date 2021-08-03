Cancel
Recipes

MasterChef: Let's Cook

By Tilting Point LLC
 6 days ago

Do you have what it takes to be the number one chef? Show your cooking abilities in MasterChef: Let’s Cook! A unique, fu…. Do you have what it takes to be the number one chef? Show your cooking abilities in MasterChef: Let’s Cook! A unique, fun, and fast-paced cooking competition game awaits you! Get matched with other players around the globe. Choose your ingredients, slice, prepare, plate and serve delicious dishes with style in fun mini-games! The MasterChef jury will evaluate your dish based on your performance and speed. Complete and unlock new recipes, challenges, and mini-games along your cooking journey! CHALLENGE MINI-GAMES Play countless mini-games with a twist! Challenges will take you to cook recipes with extra added difficulty. Will you be able to clear all of them? COOK WITH STYLE Create an avatar and customise its features as you want! Become the coolest chef and standout by changing your outfit from a wide range of clothes, accessories, and aprons! PROGRESS THROUGH EPISODES To become a top chef you will have to progress through different episodes. Each episode will contain a variety of dishes, mini-games and different gameplay related to that Episode theme. Be ready to discover new utensils, recipes, and cooking gear as you progress through each episode. Collect trophies to progress. Train your skills and grow as a chef! UPGRADE YOUR COOKING GEAR By completing mini-games, events and challenges, you will be able to collect different cooking gear such as pots, utensils, plates amongst others, and upgrade them! Cooking utensils are a chef’s best friend! JOIN COOKING SHOWS Weekly shows will appear every week. These events are based on specific themes such as Gourmet Burger Show, Spooky Show, amongst many others! Discover new creative recipes themed to different seasons and events. Endless possibilities! Multiplayer fun and lots of recipes await you in MasterChef: Let’s Cook! Download it now, it is time to prove that you are a top chef!

RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Cook’s Tortas

Unlike many other spots on this guide, the bread at Cook’s in Monterey Park is handmade every day, and doesn’t resemble the fluffy telera rolls that most torta shops use. The bread here is actually more similar to a ciabatta roll and is the perfect vehicle for their bacalao torta. This fishy sandwich consists of spreadable salted cod that pulls apart like delicate shredded beef. If intense fishiness sets off alarms in your head, fear not because the saltiness is never overpowering. In fact, the bacalao really complements the sandwich’s mayo and buttery potatoes that add nice texture to the sandwich - along with bits of roasted garlic, sauteed peppers, and green olives for a great briney finish. Overall, this torta feels like a homemade fish casserole smeared inside a bread roll, and has us rethinking how great a fish sandwich can really be.
Le Claire, IAourquadcities.com

What’s Cooking | What BBQ & Bar

After opening in downtown LeClaire in 2018, What BBQ & Bar has already made quite a name for itself. One way they’ve done this is by getting recognized from a major travel magazine. Co-owner and operator Shill Hunter stopped by to share their special drinks and foods in this segment sponsored by What BBQ & Bar. To learn more, visit https://www.whatbbqbar.com/.
Recipessweetandsavory.co

Masterchef’s “Most Delicious Egg Recipe” Gets 7.5M Views

Mixing potatoes with egg is one sure-fire way to turn the simplest ingredients in your pantry into a delicious meal, good for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Not only does using these two ingredients always result in a tasty meal, but a cost-effective one too. Eggs and potatoes are both super cheap, so knowing how to use them to make quick and simple dishes is a fantastic way to whip up a meal that won’t empty your pockets.
Recipesrivercityweekend.com

Legendary Cooking: Ham and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas

Brunch is the thing these days. Spice things up this weekend Kentucky Legend’s Ham and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas!. 1/2 lb. Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham, coarsely chopped (1 1/2 c.) 2 Tbsp. olive oil. 1 onion, diced. 1 red pepper, diced. 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced. 2 cloves garlic,...
Recipesyourgv.com

WHAT'S COOKING? Zucchini bars

I hope you like this one. It is so good. 1 c chopped nuts or chocolate chips (your choice) Beat together the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Sift together flour, baking powder, soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to liquid mixture and mix well. Fold in the raw shredded Zucchini and nuts or chocolate chips. Pour in a greased 11x15 pan. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes. Can be iced with cream cheese frosting.
Food & Drinksthefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

There’s one thing that I am absolutely certain about in this life (aside from death & taxes) and that is that if you play with knives, one day you will get cut. It is just bound to happen. You will be chopping herbs, your concentration will slip just a little bit, and you will end up slicing into a finger. Or maybe you threw away the silly guard that comes with a mandolin and in your quest to slice up the whole cucumber, you end up slicing the palm of your hand. Now I could caution that cooking involves a bevy of instruments and tools that are dangerous, I could lecture you about making sure you are centered, focused, and not to let your concentration waver, even for the slightest second. But frankly, I would be wasting my breath. If you do this long enough, it will happen. So, let’s talk about what to do when the moment arrives.
Wethersfield, CTEyewitness News

Something's Cooking: Gran Cafe Marketplace

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - On a busy Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield, you’ll find Gran Cafe Marketplace. It’s the perfect blend of great food and company and it all started with a dream. You won’t find a drive-thru window. Instead, you’re invited to slow down a bit and enjoy your...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Chefs Cooking at This Year’s Met Gala

For the first time in its history, this year’s Met Gala will feature a sustainable plant-based menu with recipes from a group of ten up-and-coming chefs based in New York City: Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske.
Recipessunset.com

Steamed Tres Leches Cake with Pineapple Rum Sauce

The team of four chefs, Shota Nakajima, Jamie Tran, Maria Mazon, and Byron Gomez, came together for the Restaurant Wars episode of Top Chef. There, they had to create an eight-course chef’s table menu for the judges. The four combined their own cuisines, flavors, and backgrounds to play off of traditional dishes. The last course, which stunned the judges, was a steamed tres leches cake.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Cooking for a crowd: Suhanosky’s “Italian Table”

(July 29, 2021) If you were a patron of Ron and Colleen Suhanosky’s Sfoglia restaurant, on either Nantucket or Manhattan’s Upper East Side or both, you probably have very fond memories of its delicious and rustic Italian food. Sfoglia’s heyday was in the first decade or so of this millennium...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

HOMEMADE BANANA COBBLER

Homemade Southern Banana Cobbler is so easy to make and the flavor is incredible. A thick filling topped with a pecan streusel!. I love a good fruit cobbler. Especially in the summer. There's just something about those fresh summer fruits topped with a fluffy cake-like topping. But what about bananas? I mean, it's a given that COUNTRY PEACH COBBLER is always a hit along with CHERRY COBBLER and RUSTIC APPLE COBBLER. So why not the humble banana? It's a pretty inexpensive fruit and it bakes up really well and adds tons of flavor.
Food & DrinksClean Eating

This Polenta-Crust Skillet Pizza Is Your Gluten-Free BFF

There are many ways to make a gluten-free pizza crust – and we’ve probably tried them all. Cauliflower is our most popular healthy alternative by far. But when you want something that’s a tad more convincingly crust-like in taste, polenta is your guy. Here, we bake this polenta-based skillet pizza...
Marquette, MIUPMATTERS

What’s Cooking with Alex: Blueberry smoothies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference (TLD) joins us to go over a simple quick smoothie recipe that highlights Upper Peninsula ingredients and is the perfect treat when you’re on the go enjoying food and farming fun this summer. The smoothie she created contains blueberries from...
Recipesjenniferbanz.com

Almond Butter Cookies

Rich in flavor without all the sugar! These Almond Butter Cookies will be the perfect treat for the whole family! Super easy to whip up a batch and feel guilt free while your snack!. I love these cookies so much because they are so easy to make. You will also...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Netflix's Cooking With Paris is a cooking show like no other

How you receive Cooking With Paris, Paris Hilton's first Netflix series, is contingent on whether you view it as a nifty PR exercise or a delicious morsel of escapism. It is almost certainly both, but we're choosing to lean into the latter because regardless of intent, it's a delight. Across...
Video Gamesithinkdiff.com

Apple Arcade announces “MasterChef:Let’s Cook” and “Layton’s Mystery Journey+” games will be arriving soon

Apple Arcade has announced the inclusion of two new games on the service. Soon subscribers will be able to enjoy “MasterChef: Let’s Cook” by Tilting Point and “Layton’s Mystery Journey+” by Level-5. Earlier, the gaming service shared that Tetris Beat, Baldo and Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Super Leap Day, Monster Hunter Stories+, Super Stickman Golf 3+ and wurdweb will be arriving on Apple Arcade soon.
Agricultureozarksfn.com

Mom’s cooking

Agricultural news became consumer news last week, when 25 million pounds of hamburger meat were recalled by one of the nation’s largest meat processors. The meat was recalled because of possible contamination by a potentially, deadly bacteria. Being a consumer, as well as a producer of beef, I felt good that our system of food inspection had caught this problem before the masses became sick. But, I couldn’t help wondering why I didn’t die as a child.
Recipesmukilteobeacon.com

Tipsy Baked Mussels on the Half Shell | Let's Cook!

These delicious mussels make a great appetizer and will work well for a large group. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled. Check out the Food and Cooking section on my blogsite for additional helpful tips: www.travelsthroughmylens.com. Serves 2 – 4 Ingredients. •12 mussels, scrubbed clean and beards removed.
Recipesdiscovernepa.com

Let’s Do Lunch: The Sandwich Shoppe at Cook’s

After 25 years in the restaurant business, Michele Lombardo decided it was time to do things her way. By opening The Sandwich Shoppe at Cook’s Pharmacy, Michele was able to be a mom and a chef on her own terms. Six years after opening, customers new and old continue to stop in to test out delicious sandwich and salad creations. With its location inside the landmark Cook’s Pharmacy, The Sandwich Shoppe has become a Shavertown staple in its own right.

