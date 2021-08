LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. — On Thursday, a band of thunderstorms prompted 12 tornado warnings and at least three confirmed tornadoes throughout New Jersey. According to the Long Beach Township Police Department, at least 35 homes and multiple boats were damaged in the northern part of Long Beach Island. At 9:22 p.m. Thursday, the Long Beach Township Police received three 911 calls asking for medical assistance, and the responding officers found four damaged utility poles and several houses that had their roofs blown off. Three people were treated at the scene for cuts and lacerations, and several others were evacuated to the Barnegat Light Firehouse for shelter.