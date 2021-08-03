From Backpacks to Notebooks, Amazon Customers Love These 23 Back-to-School Picks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every kitchen needs a good kitchen towel. Not only does a solid hand towel quickly clean up messes that might be made while cooking, but it also cuts down on paper towel waste. (Just think about how many times you end up wiping your hands with multiple paper towels when you're in the kitchen). If you don't have a kitchen towel that does it all—wipes messes away, is always near to act as a pan holder, and sits pretty in the kitchen—give this one a try. It's lint-free and comes in a set of 15. Yes, you get 15 kitchen hand towels.