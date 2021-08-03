DPHARM Launches its 11th Annual Clinical Trials Innovation Conference with Patient Co-Chairs and More from the Conference Forum

Consider the last time you visited your physician and they presented you with treatment options for a diagnosis. Did they mention clinical trials? Have they ever mentioned clinical trials? Approximately one out of every two people living in the United States will have taken a prescription drug in the past 30 days. That’s more than 150 million unique individuals benefiting from the successful outcome of clinical trials. Extrapolated globally, that’s hundreds of millions of people each month. Without that perspective, it can be difficult to truly appreciate the importance of clinical research and its impact on society. Despite its importance and society’s reliance on clinical trials, there is still a lot of work to do to improve public perception, education, and trust surrounding the topic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry ranked last on a list of 25 major industries, making it the most poorly regarded. According to Gallup’s Work and Education Poll, 58% of respondents viewed the pharmaceutical industry negatively, placing it below historically controversial sectors such as the federal government and oil and gas. Since the pandemic and as a result of the herculean efforts of the industry, pharma companies have seen a noticeable boost in positive public perception. Increased media coverage, targeted industry messaging, and a desire by the public to remain educated in the face of a pandemic are key factors contributing to the rise in positive sentiment. However, positive sentiment alone is not enough to support the development of the next generation of medicines. Perception must translate into action and, more importantly, participation in clinical research.