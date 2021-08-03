State allows Donlin Gold to lease land for 315-mile pipeline
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has granted Donlin Gold the right to lease state land in order to build a pipeline that will power its mine — for the second time. DNR granted the land-use rights on July 20 for a proposed 315-mile long pipeline that would stretch from Cook Inlet to the proposed mine site about 12 miles north of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the mine to power its operations.www.alaskapublic.org
