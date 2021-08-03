Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Layton’s Mystery Journey+

By Level-5 Inc.
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

THE MUCH-LOVED LAYTON SERIES IS BACK WITH A 10TH ANNIVERSARY INSTALLMENT! Developed by LEVEL-5, LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy is the latest game in the best-selling Layton Series and first official sequel debuting on mobile. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero’s search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You’ll be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Help Kat and company discover clues, unravel mysteries, deduce the truth, and solve original puzzles! Redecorate the agency and redress Kat in various outfits to suit the case at hand (or your mood). With twelve intriguing cases, seven multi-millionaires, and one whopper of a conspiracy, will Kat ever be able to find the missing professor? Full of ingenious challenges, charming characters and clever plot twists, the latest Layton instalment will prove to you beyond a shadow of doubt that the truth IS stranger than fiction! Game Features · Modern, female protagonist · The largest collection of puzzles in any Layton Series title · New cast of characters (and some favourites from the past) · High-quality, visually rich gaming experience · Customizable costumes and room décor · Additional minigames · Offline play after initial download *This game can be played in English, French and Spanish. Other languages cannot be selected in your region.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layton Series#The Houses Of Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

“The Protagonist’s Journey”

You may now preorder my book to be published this fall. Exciting news! The Protagonist’s Journey: An Introduction to Character-Driven Screenwriting and Storytelling is scheduled to be published this October and is now available for preorder. Some background:. The Protagonist’s Journey is being published by the London-based company Palgrave Macmillan,...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Star Hunter DX Review – Psychedelic Shooter

Star Hunter DX is a 2D pixelated side-scrolling shoot-em-up. Inspired by arcade classics and 80’s cartoons, this game follows the traditional formula of navigating the onslaught of enemy projectiles while acquiring power-ups and completing the level if you can survive an encounter with an armored boss. Star Hunter DX’s style...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Is a Visual Novel Video Game?

If you primarily enjoy playing video games for their stories, then one genre is perfect for you: visual novels. Their name is fairly self-explanatory, but you might not be familiar with this somewhat obscure genre. Let's explore the world of visual novel video games, including what makes a game a...
Video Gamesvooks.net

Trigger Witch (Switch) Review

In Trigger Witch, you play as a witch with a gun. A simple premise sets up a mighty marriage of a twin-stick shooter and action-adventure game that’ll make you wonder why the genre combo hasn’t been attempted a dozen times over. This 16-bit throwback game is host to quick shooting, puzzle-solving, a quirky story and is sure to please fans of both genres alike.
Video GamesDestructoid

PS1 REVIEWS: Kartia: The Word of Fate

The most striking thing about Kartia: The Word of Fate is immediately apparent, and it is the distinctive artwork and character design of Yoshitaka Amano of Final Fantasy and Front Mission fame. Attempting to support Amano's art is an ambitiously unique Tactical RPG system with a mature and character-driven story.
Video GamesTouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge’

I like bananas. They taste great and are great for you. What’s not to like? Well, don’t ask my wife that question, she hates bananas more than anything on this planet. But as much as I like bananas, if a sentient banana urged me to go on a murderous rampage in order to exact vengeance and rescue his family, I don’t think I’d do it. I don’t like bananas THAT much. Thankfully this isn’t a decision I need to make in real life, and instead I can live out this weird banana revenge fantasy through the safety of video games in DeadToast Entertainment and Devolver Digital’s My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

AKIBA’S JOURNEY: Hellbound & Debriefed – Review

Darkness descends on Akihabara, Japan’s pop culture hub. There are stories of supernatural creatures prowling around at night. Victims found in dark alleys, pale as a sheet, and with no memory of what happened or how they got there. What’s shocking is what happens next. The victims begin to show antisocial tendencies, to the point that they don’t want to leave their rooms. Make no mistake – these incarcerations are victims of a greater plan. And from now on it will only get worse. Welcome to AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed.
ComicsAnime News Network

MangaGamer Licenses Love Sweets, Seventh Lair Visual Novels

MangaGamer announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it has licensed the Love Sweets, Seventh Lair, Namaiki Dark Elf Sisters, and Erovoice! visual novels. The company also announced preorder openings for Uchikano - Living With My Girlfriend, which launches on August 26. Love Sweets (pictured above) is a visual...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Cris Tales Review

Every now and then a game comes along that tries to rewrite the JRPG/RPG rulebook. Cris Tales is the latest of these titles. Coming from Modus Games, and promising to be a “Love letter to classic JRPGS”, the advertising blurb for this game cites real classics; Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI as inspiration. That is a bold move. But hey, if you are going to have a crack at the classic JRPG market, there’s no point aiming low, is there? But can Cris Tales deliver on the hype, or should it have stayed in its box?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Modiphius Entertainment Releases Fallout 2D20 RPG PDF Books

Modiphius Entertainment, a tabletop game design company known for various licensed games of all manner, including SPECTRE: The Board Game, Fallout: Wasteland Warriors, and the Conan The Adventurer role-playing game, has released the PDF files for their role-playing game based on Bethesda's Fallout series. Using a 2d20 system, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game allows players to immerse themselves into a world affected by the literal and figurative fallout of a huge nuclear war.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Trailer Highlights Bullet-Hell and Adventure Elements; It Looks Really Freakin Cool

Izanagi Games released a trailer for the bullet-hell adventure, Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022. The trailer introduces The Mass Murderes team where characters, Sengoku Shunju and Rina Azami interact. The story of this group follows Shunju, who has been convicted of murder and given a 999-year sentence. On the other hand, Azami isn’t a murderer. Instead, she’s a victim of a murder and treats Shunju poorly.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat is a Dungeon Crawling RPG Coming to PC Later This Month

Inside System is preparing to launch their dungeon-crawling RPG adventure Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat on PC-via Steam on August 20, 2021. Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat is two games in one for players to enjoy a little bit of everything. Brave Dungeon features a combat system aimed to be easy to pick up for new players. However, the developer blends that in with customization options, unique playable characters, and challenges. There’s an added crafting system accessible from materials found from fallen enemies and treasures that will allow further customization. In addition, characters can change classes to better fit the player’s playstyle.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Chasing nDreams: A Veteran’s Journey Along VR’s Rocky Path

NDreams is a bigger deal than you realized. I mean that quite literally; today, the studio’s headcount sits around 100 people occupying two floors of an office in the London-neighboring town of Farnborough. The team’s developed and published something like nine VR apps to date with its next, PSVR exclusive Fracked, arriving this month. It also helped Ubisoft bring Far Cry to VR arcades earlier this year, has yet more games in development, plans to publish more VR titles from indies, operates a talent-nurturing academy initiative and, just last week, announced the launch of a new, remote VR studio dedicated to making live games.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Metroid Dread: the Chozos star in a mysterious new teaser trailer

Metroid Dread is the new installment of a saga that has just turned 35 years old. It is one of the most anticipated releases in the remainder of the year for Nintendo Switch, it has been developed by the Spanish team MercurySteam and it will hit stores next October 8th. To celebrate that his arrival is closer every day, Nintendo has shared a new and enigmatic teaser trailer of the game, in which we can glimpse the figure of a Chozo, the mysterious species that originated everything that happened with the Metroid.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

NEO: The World Ends with You review for Nintendo Switch | What a sequel

There is no action RPG like The World Ends with You, full stop. The gameplay, the premise, the visual style — it was an utterly unique combo on Nintendo DS back in the late 2000s, which is why fans have been clamoring for a sequel from Square Enix ever since. Now, NEO: The World Ends with You has finally arrived over a decade later on Nintendo Switch, and despite the time gap, it is almost everything a fan could possibly want in a sequel. In review, NEO: The World Ends with You takes everything about the original game and just elevates it to the next level.
Video GamesSiliconera

BlazBlue Alternative Dark War Granblue Fantasy Collab Coming

Arc System Works announced an upcoming collaboration between Granblue Fantasy and BlazBlue Alternative: Dark War. The promotional art features Djeeta and Ciel. The collaboration event will appear during the latter half of September 2021. Currently, Arc System Works confirmed Djeeta and Vy’s appearance. Toshimichi Mori, the creator of BlazBlue, showed off Djeeta’s portrait and sprite. [Thanks, Dengeki Online!]
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy