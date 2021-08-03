TechnoMile Secures Funding to Accelerate Investment in Innovative Cloud Solutions for Companies Doing Business with the Government

Software and data platform, VideoAmp, announced Tony Fagan as Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role for the company. Fagan will focus on the acceleration and innovation of VideoAmp’s planning, measurement and optimization solutions, along with the data that supports it. Fagan is one of several key hires VideoAmp has made this year with the intention of redefining media measurement and optimization for a more sophisticated advertising ecosystem. Fagan will report directly to CEO and Co-Founder, Ross McCray.