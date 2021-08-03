Cancel
TechnoMile Secures Funding to Accelerate Investment in Innovative Cloud Solutions for Companies Doing Business with the Government

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. TechnoMile, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions that empower companies to pursue, win and retain more business with the government from capture through contract, today announced that it secured a $20 million commitment from K1 Investment Management (“K1”), a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies. With the funding, TechnoMile plans to accelerate hiring across all areas of its business and continue to enhance its best-in-class cloud platform supporting the complex and evolving buying, selling and compliance needs of government contractors.

