Letter: So you don't want to be vaccinated

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve.