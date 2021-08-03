Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Letter: So you don't want to be vaccinated

By Cindy Soffrin, Northeast side
 4 days ago

On 7/11/21, radio talk show host, Phil Valentine, got COVID19 that settled in his lungs. A few days later he wrote that he thought he was "on the other side of it" describing the painful coughing, congestion, fatigue. Previously, from his bully pulpit, he expressed disagreement with mask mandates, scoffed at vaccination because his chances of dying from the virus were "way less than 1%" and claimed the hospitals were never in danger of being overwhelmed. Many of his listeners didn't get vaccinated because he didn't.

