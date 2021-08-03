Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Global Wellness Summit Will Focus on 2021 Theme: "A NEW New Era in Health & Wellness"

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced that its 2021 conference, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 30 to December 3, will focus on the growing intersection between health and wellness. The theme for the 2021 Summit is “A NEW New Era in Health & Wellness.”

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Roizen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#A New Era#Economy#Md#The Cleveland Clinic#Gws#Prweb#Mckinsey#Harvard#Mit#The New York Times#Realage#Alibaba Entertainment#Heyi Holdings#Tianren Culture#Wellness Moonshot#Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Longevity
Country
China
Related
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Global Wellness Summit Tackles Diversity with "The Doctor is INclusive," Hosted by Nicola Finley, MD

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced a series of online conversations hosted by Nicola Finley, MD. The series “The Doctor is INclusive” will be a quarterly storytelling event featuring personal experiences of individuals from marginalized communities, including stories of race and ethnicity as well as gender identity, age, LGBTQ+, abilities and other categories. The first webinar takes place on August 3 at 10 a.m. ET and will feature Tonia Callender, research fellow at the Global Wellness Institute and author of the provocative trend “Adding Color to Wellness” in the Global Wellness Summit’s 2021 Trend Report.
FitnessTrendHunter.com

Women-Focused Wellness Platforms

Athleta, an athleticwear brand by Gap Inc, launched a digital wellness platform for women called 'AlthetaWell.' The platform features a series of expert-led seminars and conversations surrounding women's health, body positivity, and mental health. The brand recognized the growing need for resources that could assist women throughout their personal wellness...
YogaInterior Design

10 Restful Health & Wellness Projects

From spas to lounges to fitness studios, these health and wellness spaces call for pause. 1. Bright Architecture Creates Holistic Wellness Experience at Mind Body Project In NYC. 2. Atelier Right Hub Draws on Ancient Rituals for a Modern Spa in Hangzhou, China. 3. JCPCDR Architecture Elevates the Dental Exam...
LifestyleWVNews

Celebrate National Wellness Month by focusing on you

KINGWOOD — Recent life has been hard, and our well-being has never been more important. Wellness is not a one-time event but ongoing small, daily acts that allow you to manage stress, be more productive, and feel happier and healthier. Follow these tips to increase healthy habits, take time for yourself, and make your well-being a priority all year long.
BusinessTechCrunch

Health and wellness apps maker Palta raises $100M Series B led by VNV Global

Palta claims to have 2.4 million active, paid subscribers in their apps. Yuri Gurski, CEO and founder of Palta said: “Palta Brain platform, the foundational powerhouse that drives our consumer digital apps, allows for much faster scaling of both products that we envisage internally, as well as those that come to us from the market.”
Healthbakingbusiness.com

Innovating sugar for health and wellness

While sugar is one of the simplest pantry ingredients — it’s obtained from sugarcane or sugar beets through just a few steps (extraction, evaporation and drying) — it happens to be one of the most controversial. The medical community and wellness advocates have urged the public to stay away from it, but some of the most popular baked goods contain concentrated amounts, making them delicious and craveable. It’s no wonder the sweetener community remains active in identifying systems to assist with reducing sugar in several baked foods, including cookies, cakes, bars and muffins.
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Empirically identified networks of healthcare providers for adults with mental illness

Joshua Breslau ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1194-46431, Beth Dana ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9114-35732,. Marcela Horvitz-Lennon ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8120-93132 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 777 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Policies target networks of providers who treat people with mental illnesses, but little is known about the empirical structures of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for it to Be "Raining Cockroaches," Experts Say

Whether you notice them scurrying out from a dumpster behind a restaurant on your way home at night or find them in your own home, cockroaches are rarely, if ever, a welcome sight. Unfortunately for one area in the U.S., seeing cockroaches is about to become more than just an occasional occurrence. In fact, experts are warning residents of this locale to prepare for it to be "raining cockroaches" in the near future. Read on to discover if an influx of these unwanted pests could be headed your way.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy