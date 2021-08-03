Cancel
Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Jeremy Lauzon

By Ian McNaughton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken added Jeremy Lauzon from the Boston Bruins in the NHL Expansion Draft. 2020-21 Season Stats: 41 games, 1 goal, 7 assists, 8 points, +8. The Seattle Kraken loaded up on defensemen at the NHL Expansion Draft. One of the D-men selected by Kraken GM Ron Francis is Jeremy Lauzon, who they added from the Boston Bruins. Lauzon, a 24-year-old from Val D’or, Quebec, is aiming to be a starting defenseman with Seattle this season. Here’s what to expect from the Quebec native and what his role could look like in the Pacific Northwest this season.

