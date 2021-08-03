Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Jeremy Lauzon

Four years after the Vegas Golden Knights burst into the NHL by making 10 trades at their expansion draft, the Seattle Kraken came away with none. That means no extra prospects, roster players or draft picks stockpiled because another team wanted to give up a certain player or keep from losing someone left unprotected by rules designed to make modern expansion teams competitive. Seattle flipped one of the 30 players selected after the trade freeze lifted Thursday, but this was a much different expansion draft experience than Vegas had in 2017, when it fleeced other teams to build what turned out to be a perennial contender.