“Why can’t we just move past this? I’ve already said, ‘I’m Sorry,’ why can’t you just let it go?” I cannot tell you how many times I have heard these words in a counseling session. Forgiveness seems to be one of the hardest issues of our time. Just take a moment and scroll through your news feed or social media and you will see what I mean. I’ve come to the conclusion over the last few years that we as a society struggle with the concept of asking for and providing forgiveness.