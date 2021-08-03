Cancel
Will we keep Zach Ertz?

Prior to this week, I was certain that there was no way that Zach Ertz would suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles this year. He didn't want to be here, the offense seemed ready to move on from 12 personnel and cutting or trading him would save $8.5 million. That seemed like the three strikes that were needed to get him out of Philly.

