Will we keep Zach Ertz?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... MIKE GARAFOLO: “I disagreed with some of the other things that Howard reported in there and that was [the idea that] ‘Zach Ertz was over the issues’ and he is going to be an Eagle this upcoming season. Or, at least, a good chance of that. Having covered this situation the whole way, I do not believe that’s the case. I don’t believe everything is forgotten and forgiven. Zach Ertz, when he spoke to the media at the end of the season this last season, spoke like a guy who knew his time in Philadelphia was up. Even though he’s going to report for the start of training camp, I believe there is a chance he will still not be with the Eagles. And, look, this is a guy who was injured last year and that’s why the production fell off. And he’s really intent on proving he’s still the same guy, provided that he is healthy. And that’s why Howard noted this, ‘Hey, he’s been working out at the facility the last couple of weeks.’ Well, my understanding is because people weren’t there. So he could just go in, do his work, because he’s in Philadelphia, and this is the team he’s with right now. So, don’t read too much into that as far as him working out at the facility. He just wanted to go in and get good work and get out of there without really having to interact with a lot of folks. So, Zach Ertz, we’ll see where it goes, but I’m not quite putting him on the roster with the Eagles Week 1 just yet.