Cars Under the Stars parade returns

By Seth Dowdle
sachsenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cars Under the Stars parade returns to the streets of Sachse Saturday, Aug. 14. Conceived as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the parade took the place of the traditional car show. Sachse Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair Jeanie Marten said the parade was well-received by residents.

#Car Show#The Cars#Covid#Sachse High School
