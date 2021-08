ON THIS DAY IN 1915, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — The violent revolutionary activities of last week have been followed by a political deadlock in the efforts of the Haitian Congress to elect a president in succession to [Vilbrun] Guillaume, who was shot to death on the streets of the capital. A majority of the National Assembly desires to elect to the presidency [Philippe Sudre] Dartiguenave, but these members are in sharp conflict with the revolutionary committee which desires the election of Dr. Rosalvo Bobo, leader of the successful revolution. In spite of the assurances given by the American naval commander that Congress will enjoy the protection of the American force present in order to deliberate with freedom, the senators and deputies have decided not to elect a president at the present time. They are forced to this course by fear of attack from the partisans of Dr. Bobo.”