Letter: Stolen/rigged election

I see Cyber Ninjas have collected 5.6 million dollars to carry out the Maricopa election audit. Pretty good when the Arizona Senate thought $150,000 would do the job. This audit is even after more than 60 lawsuits were turned down for lack of evidence of election fraud. I think the money would be better spent by just offering a million-dollar reward, or more, to anyone that helped obtain 8 million fraudulent votes for Biden. It must have taken hundreds of election workers in cahoots to pull this off. Surely there is one or more persons out there that would jump on this kind of money and risk a few years in prison. They could easily “spill the beans” on how hundreds of election boards were duped into accepting the fraudulent votes and certifying their election results. A few million dollars might be the tipping point for someone with a guilty conscience and a yearn for money to step forward.