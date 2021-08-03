Cancel
Women's Health

Letter: State Law Banning Abortions

By Ginny Williams, Oro Valley
tucson.com
 4 days ago

An AZ law that will take effect in September 2021 bans an abortion due to a fetal genetic defect. While a number of fetal genetic defects are not life threatening, Tay-Sachs is, usually by the age of two, while Sickle Cell Anemia is quite painful, causes permanent organ damage and cuts life expectancy almost in half.

