Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

COVID-19 spreading fastest among children; here’s what parents should know

By Lindsay Stone
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLS, Ind.– As the delta variant continues to spread, more children are being hospitalized with severe COVID related illnesses. “We’re definitely seeing a trend of an increase in cases and hospitalizations among youth,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute. “We’ve gone from an average of one hospitalization a day for people under 18 to now two per day, so it’s jumped up in the last couple of weeks.”

fox59.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Indianapols#Covid#The Regenstrief Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I am more worried for children than I have ever been’: Pediatrician reveals how pandemic is impacting kids

A Texas pediatrician has revealed her concerns that another wave of coronavirus in the US could be devastating for children in the country, saying she is “more worried” than ever for their wellbeing.Heather Haq, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and a pediatric hospitalist at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post detailing her concerns.The doctor explained how she routinely cares for children admitted with Covid-19 at a children’s hospital in Houston.She said minors are experiencing a range of symptoms from “newborns with fevers” to “school-age kids whose bodies are...
EducationPosted by
TIME

How Will Delta and COVID-19 Change This Back-to-School Season? Here's What to Know

Getting the kids ready to go back to school each fall is stressful enough in a normal year, never mind in the midst of a pandemic. Between the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant, rising cases across the country and new masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s a lot for parents to navigate as they plan for schools to reopen this August and September.
KidsPosted by
The Hill

72K kids tested positive for COVID-19 last week, up 33K from week prior

About 72,000 kids tested positive for the coronavirus last week in the U.S., according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. The organizations gathered data from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The 72,000 cases last...
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

What you should know about the delta variant of COVID-19

What should you know about the coronavirus delta variant?. It’s the most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic, but COVID-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against it. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Still, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited the delta’s...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Family Recovers From COVID-19 After Unvaccinated Children Spread Virus To Vaccinated Parents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 still spreading, Eyewitness News has a prime example from Montgomery County of how breakthrough cases are happening because of children who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated. Even when people take precautions with vaccinations and masks, they can still get COVID-19. That’s why more people need to get vaccinated to stop the spread. Marc Ost, a huge vaccine proponent who’s been on the front lines fighting COVID-19, got the virus anyway. Credit: CBS3 “Mild COVID symptoms, sneezing, sore throat, headache, fatigue and a very slight fever,” Ost said. Ost is the co-owner of Eric’s Rx Shoppe in Horsham where they’ve given over...
Public Healthmynews13.com

Some hospitals seeing record numbers of children with COVID-19

Throughout the pandemic, health experts have largely described children as being less susceptible to COVID-19. But as the nation is experiencing yet another wave of rising coronavirus infections, fueled by the more highly contagious delta variant, there have been several reports in recent days about record numbers of kids at some hospitals, largely in the South.
Kidstribuneledgernews.com

Cook Children's has seen a spike in COVID-19. What parents can do to keep kids safe

Jul. 27—Cook Children's is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases among its patients, with 13 in the hospital on Tuesday, according to a news release. Four of the 13 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit, according to the release. The hospital did not say if there were any underlying health conditions.
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

Here’s What You Should Do If You’re Vaccinated And Exposed To COVID-19

COVID-19 safety measures are fluctuating and it can get confusing. Here’s what the CDC is recommending you do if you’re vaccinated and exposed to the virus. While the slow rise of COVID-19 cases can make it feel like we’re going back in time, there’s one big difference. Vaccines are readily available to any adult who wants to get their shot. Still, getting the call or message that you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 is terrifying, no matter your vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy