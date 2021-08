Around 60,000 coronavirus deaths and 22 million infections have been prevented by the UK’s vaccination programme, according to new official figures from Public Health England (PHE). And PHE estimated that some 95.5 per cent of the adult population now have antibodies to Covid-19 from either infection or vaccination, raising hopes that the country may be moving towards “herd immunity”.Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam called the programme a “truly massive” success. But he issued a warning that the pandemic is not yet over, dismissing the recent claim of an unnamed senior minister that the Covid crisis was “all over bar...