Ford C2 Platform Cut Two Years From 2022 Ford Maverick Development: Exclusive
Since its debut with the launch of the fourth-generation 2019 Ford Focus, the Ford C2 platform has underpinned a variety of Blue Oval models, including the Ford Escape, Ford Kuga, Lincoln Corsair, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ford Maverick. And as it turns out, the automaker’s use of the C2 platform in at least two of those vehicles enabled it to cut two years from the 2022 Ford Maverick development process as well.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0