Landon Collins, healthy again, rejoins Washington’s revamped secondary

Collins (Achilles) has been cleared for practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports. The three-time Pro bowler played seven games for Washington last season, racking up 41 tackles, two sacks and one interception before going down with an Achilles injury. Collins will be in a tight position battle with Kamren Curl to earn the starting spot at strong safety. Given the devastating nature of Collins' injury and the emergence of Curl last season, It wouldn't be surprising to see Washington use both safeties in a rotational capacity.