2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Was Norway’s Best-Selling Car In July

fordauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has gotten off to a strong start in the U.S., turning on dealer lots in just a few days and eating into Tesla’s market share in its first few months on sale, as well as racking up awards such as Car & Driver‘s EV of the Year. But the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been an even bigger hit in Norway, despite some early delivery delays, as it became that country’s best-selling car in its first full month on sale there back in May. Now, the Mach-E has retained that title in the month of July.

fordauthority.com

