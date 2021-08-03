Samuel L. “Sam” Mentzer – Brandon
Samuel L. “Sam” Mentzer, 80, of Brandon, IA died on Monday August 2, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA. Sam was born on September 17, 1940, in Central City, IA the son of Samuel and Grace (Ankney) Mentzer. He was a 1958 graduate of the Central City High School and shortly after graduating he started working at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, IA. On July 14, 1962, he married Velda R. Bathen at the Brandon Methodist Church in Brandon, IA. Together they made their home in Brandon and he joined the Brandon Fire Department in 1972. He and Velda traveled throughout the Midwest trout fishing, and camping. In 2008, they traveled to Alaska and enjoyed taking a cruise and train to see the wilds of the north. He retired from Rockwell Collins in 1995, and from the fire department in 2013.kmch.com
Comments / 0