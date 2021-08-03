Cancel
Washington Football Team’s vaccination rate improves to 84 percent

By Nicki Jhabvala
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of pleading and encouraging his players to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, Coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism that his Washington Football Team was “trending up.”. He was right. As of Monday morning, the team had 84 percent of its players at least partially vaccinated, a person with...

