Washington Football Team’s vaccination rate improves to 84 percent

One of the younger NFL analysts out there this fall will be 31-year-old Robert Griffin III, who ESPN announced Thursday they’ve hired as a college football and NFL analyst (following an earlier report of that news from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports). Griffin, who won the 2011 Heisman Trophy with the Baylor Bears and was drafted second overall by Washington in 2012, had a long NFL run for much of the last decade with Washington (2012-15), Cleveland (2016) and Baltimore (2018-20). The Ravens waived him in January, though, and no other NFL team seemed to show a ton of interest in bringing him in (despite his tweeted trick shot video), but McCarthy reported that he was the subject of “a fierce offseason bidding war between ESPN and Fox Sports.” And ESPN won, and will use him as a weekly CFB analyst and more, as Griffin tweeted Thursday (with a shoutout to Rece Davis for audition help):