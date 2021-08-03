Ford Driving Skills For Life Program Still Going Strong After 18 Years
As has been the case for some time, teen drivers face a far greater risk on our roads than any other age group. Teen drivers are much more likely to be involved in a fatal crash as well, as they’re more likely to engage in risky behavior while behind the wheel. Aside from building safe vehicles, Ford Motor Company has also offered its award-winning Ford Driving Skills for Life teen driver safety program for a whopping 18 years now, minus a 15-month pause in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.fordauthority.com
