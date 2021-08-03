Ford Driving Skills For Life Program Still Going Strong After 18 Years

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.