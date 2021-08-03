Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Driving Skills For Life Program Still Going Strong After 18 Years

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs has been the case for some time, teen drivers face a far greater risk on our roads than any other age group. Teen drivers are much more likely to be involved in a fatal crash as well, as they’re more likely to engage in risky behavior while behind the wheel. Aside from building safe vehicles, Ford Motor Company has also offered its award-winning Ford Driving Skills for Life teen driver safety program for a whopping 18 years now, minus a 15-month pause in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#Ford Motor Company#Ghsa#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

TuSimple's Take On Drivers In Autonomous Trucking World — Taking The Hire Road

DriverReach founder and CEO Jeremy Reymer chatted with Jim Mullen, chief administrative and legal officer of TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP), about the not-so-distant future of autonomous trucking. TuSimple is a San Diego-based, global self-driving truck company that is developing a commercial-ready, Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for the trucking...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Has About 70K Incomplete Vehicles Sitting On Lots Right Now

In recent months, a number of partially-built Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty pickups have been stashed in locations around Detroit, Dearborn, and Kentucky awaiting semiconductor chips. Though Ford recently received a shipment of chips that it used to finish and ship some of these incomplete vehicles, the number of chipless vehicles the automaker has stored on various lots around the U.S. continues to grow.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Car Recall In History

General Motor’s Chevy division recalled some of its Bolt EV models because of potential engine fires. The embarrassment and bad publicity for the “Tesla killer” was compounded by the fact that it was the second recall of the model. Approximately 69,000 of them were recalled in an action that covered models from 2017, 2018, and […]
CarsFOXBusiness

Ford recalls over 800,000 SUVs and pickup trucks

F FORD MOTOR CO. 13.64 -0.37 -2.64%. The Ford Explorer vehicles could suffer from a fractured rear suspension toe link which "significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," according to Ford. Meanwhile, Lincoln Aviator vehicles that are equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines were recalled for improperly secured...
Trafficfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Pickups Destroyed By Train Derailment

Ford has faced its fair share of problems building 2021 Ford F-150 pickups in recent months, mostly thanks to the semiconductor chip shortage and a fire at a Japanese chip plant. The automaker has been storing incomplete 2021 Ford F-150 pickups around the Detroit area as a result, including the Dearborn Development Center test track, until recently when Ford received a large shipment of chips and was able to ship some trucks to dealers. Adding insult to injury, however, a train carrying a host of new vehicles – including 2021 F-150 pickups – derailed in Missouri earlier this week, according to the Detroit Free Press.
BusinessCarscoops

Ford May Ship Vehicles With Missing Chips To Dealerships

Ford may ship vehicles awaiting semiconductors and related components to dealerships and task its dealers with completing assembly once chips are available. The car manufacturer began discussing its intentions with certain dealers this week. Current plans, which are yet to be finalized, would allow dealer to opt-in to receive the unfinished vehicles while their service technicians would be trained on how to install the chips.
TrafficMarietta Daily Journal

Ford recalls 774,696 Explorer SUVs for possible steering control issue

Ford Motor Co. on Friday announced three safety recalls in North America, including nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs for an issue that may result in loss of steering control and thus increase the risk of a crash. The Explorer recall includes approximately 774,696 2013-2017 vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis...
BusinessCAR AND DRIVER

GM Sues Ford over BlueCruise Name For Hands-Free Driving Tech

General Motors filed a lawsuit Friday in a California federal court accusing Ford of trademark infringement and unfair competition. GM says that the BlueCruise name that Ford chose for its hands-free driving technology is too similar to Super Cruise, GM’s driver-assistance system, and Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicles division. Ford says...
Economyoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fabled Browning Brand Still Going Strong

"This legendary brand has a bright future!" — Rafe Nielsen, Director of Marketing and Communications. Is there a more iconic American outdoors brand than Browning? Here at Bowhunter, we’re not sure about that, but we are sure that Browning is our only industry partner with a history that precedes the very existence of our uniquely American archery industry.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Is August the deadliest driving month of the year? What Michigan motorists should know

Do you know which month is the deadliest for Michigan motorists?. Of course, car accidents happen throughout the year for a variety of reasons. Speeding, distracted drivers and hazardous road conditions are just a few of the factors that cause an average of 300,000 crashes every year, according to statistics from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.*
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most American-Made Car You Can Buy

What is a truly American car? Is it a vehicle that has been a best-seller for decades like the Ford F-150 pick-up? Is it an iconic car like the Chevy Corvette? Is it a car that is used as a pace car at the Indianapolis 500? Or, is it a car that has the most […]
TrafficPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.
Carsfox13memphis.com

Recall alert: Ford recalls 800K trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — Ford has issued three safety recalls for separate issues on 800,000 trucks and SUVs. The company is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue; 34,939 F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks for a problem that could cause a “driveline disconnection”; and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potential fire risks caused by the battery cables, WILX reported.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Strikes Dodgy Deal With Desperate Dealerships

During times of crisis, tough decisions must be made and Ford has reportedly just made one that'll have a significant impact on dealerships struggling to maintain new vehicle inventory at acceptable levels. Some dealers project they'll run out of new Fords to sell next month. That's obviously not acceptable. Various relief efforts are underway as the auto industry continues to battle the semiconductor chip crisis. Ford, for example, recently managed to get ahold of a fresh chip supply to complete assembly for thousands of new units of the popular Ford F-150. It's certainly a good start. But what about thousands of other new Fords still lacking those precious chips?
CarsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reliability of Toyota Engines Finally Explained

Each auto brand is unique. When people hear “Toyota,” they often think of high quality. The company’s identity as a Japanese brand is only part of the reason. Over the past decades, it has gained a reputation for stellar standards of manufacturing and after-sales service. Here is a closer look at the factors contributing to this success.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. Halfway into 2021, automakers have already announced nine models headed toward indefinite retirement for the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity are getting booted to make room for more electrified lineups in the future.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Declares the ‘Two Types of Riders’

The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is right around the corner. This Friday, bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike from all over the world will converge on the small South Dakota town. The population of Sturgis will ballon from just under 7,000 people to a whopping 500,000+. It is, without a doubt, the biggest party of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy