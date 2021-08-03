Cancel
Idaho State

Sunday’s Lightning Hit Montana, Idaho

By Steve Fullerton
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 3 days ago
Bitterroot National Forest lookouts and fire patrols are looking for any holdover fires that might have been started by a fairly active thunderstorm Sunday on the first day of August. Mark Wilson of the forest said the small Laird Creek fire and the Whiskey Gulch fire, both in the Darby/Sula Ranger District, were out and being mopped up Tuesday. The other fire that Bitterroot fire officials are watching is the 19,300 acre Storm Creek Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. It grew over 4,000 acres over the weekend and is now about a mile from the Montana-Idaho border, 14 miles west of Victor.

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Reacts To New Changes On The M Trail: What Do You Think?

Earlier this year, I finally did something I had been meaning to do ever since I moved to Missoula in 2018 - I made it to the top of the M trail!. Maybe that's not a big deal to some people (like you crazy ones who run up the entire thing every day, I have no idea how you do it), but it felt like a rite of passage for anybody that lives in Missoula. And over the past few months, some renovations have been happening over at the M trail to make it even more accessible to people who are getting ready for their hike.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Will Fire Danger and Drought in Montana Affect Hunting Season?

I have been an outdoorsman my entire life. I start day dreaming about hunting season, the day after hunting season ends. I never stop thinking about where I am going to hunt, when I'm going to hunt and what I am hunting. Im always mentally preparing for the upcoming hunting season. Now that we are in to August, I am getting more and more excited with each passing day. Soon I will feel the sunrise warm my face on a crisp fall morning. Soon, Montana's big game hunting season will start. Or will it?
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

No Campfires in Montana? No Problem – Ice Cold Campfire Hack

We are less than a week into August, and it is dangerously dry everywhere in Montana. The extreme fire danger has got a lot of summertime activities shut down. Yes, you can still go camping. But, don't plan on cooking s'mores. The Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has enacted stage 2 fire restrictions at all state parks and National Forest land.
Video GamesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Play Montana Based Blockbuster Video Game for Free This Weekend

Back in 2016, I found myself bellied up to the bar in Hamilton, MT. It was a 60 degree day, and I noticed 3 men wearing parkas at the end of the bar. I couldn't help but ask the bartender why mostly everyone was wearing shorts and t-shirts, and these guys were dressed for the artic. She told me "They are game developers from Canada. Doing research for a game based in Montana." As an avid gamer, it thought "How cool is that? A video game that takes place in Montana?" I approached the guys and asked them for more info about the game. They couldn't share any real details, but they did say they worked for the company Ubisoft. Immediately my mind started to reel. I thought "OMG, are they making an Assassins' Creed game based in Montana?" (A popular game from Ubisoft.) One of the developers asked me to do an on camera interview, to aid in character development. I was quick to say yes. After parting ways, I couldn't wait to hear the news about what game was under development. A year later I finally got the news. The 5th installment of the Far Cry franchise was going to be set in the state of Montana.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Yay! All Montana Grizzly Football Kickoff Times Finally Announced

Look at all of you. Eagerly awaiting the chance to schedule your departures from home, tailgate parties, post-game dinners and so forth. Well, get out your phones or if you're like me, your old-school planner books and start filling them in! University of Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber shared with us today (Wednesday) the complete kickoff time schedule for University of Montana football 2021. It had been pretty empty with the exception of the first game of the year.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Out of Stater’s Trash Talk Lands Montana Man in Prison

It has been the topic of many conversations among residents of Montana this past few months. The huge influx of out-of-staters making their way to Montana. Tourist season has been larger than normal this year. Which is really nothing to complain about. Tourism is one of Montana's largest industries. It is what powers our state's economy. Like it or not, it is a blessing. But, some immature people still haven't learned how to share or how to treat people. In regard to tourist, one Lone Pine resident got into a petty argument which quickly escalated. Landing him a 8 year sentence in prison.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

City Council Hears Statistics on Rental Costs and Availability

Listening to the presenters at Wednesday’s City Council Committee of the Whole meeting regarding rental problems in Missoula, it’s easy to understand the deep frustration felt by current renters and those seeking rentals. Matt Mellott, Commercial Real Estate Advisor with Sterling CRE Advisors provided some sobering statistics on rental availability.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Will the U of M Homecoming Parade Return in 2021?

Good news! The plan is for University of Montana Homecoming to be back in full force this fall with the parade planned for Saturday, September 25th. Registration isn't available yet but it's in the works. Next question, what about all the construction on Beartracks Bridge? And that's actually why registration is being delayed. Organizers are working with city and state officials to iron out logistics of the parade route.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Looking for Family Fun? The Montana State Fair Continues this Week

If you've ever been to the fair in Great Falls, you'll notice that everything is bigger and better, it's even a full two weeks long. Not to say that our fair isn't awesome, I LOVE our Western Montana Fair, but the one in Great Falls is the actual State Fair, which means they have a pretty excellent carnival and concerts each night. If you're looking for a road trip with friends, or an excuse to get out of town for a couple of days with the family, the Montana State Fair is a solid destination.
Idaho StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana, Idaho Forest Fires Relentlessly Grow Larger

The smoke continues to pour into the Bitterroot Valley and other areas of western Montana as a month of above average temperatures wraps up. And all major fires that started this month continue to get a little bigger each day. But weather forecasters are expecting a couple of days of rain showers Sunday and Monday. It's a "good news-bad news" forecast - yes, there will be some rain, but there may be some lightning, too. There's the possibility of lightning starting more forest fires.
AnimalsPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Nine Lives Miracle Cat Survives Finlay Point Fire on Flathead Lake

The news of the wildfire on the east side of Flathead Lake has been devastating. It has claimed a number of family homes and other structures. But, how many houses and structures have been lost so far? According to our latest update from Fire Information Officer C.C. Camel "We don't have a definite number right now but it's close to 20,” he said. “It started at Mile Marker 9 and is currently right around a mile marker 11 and then also up the Mission (Mountains) about mid slope. As of now, the fire is 1,150 acres."
EnvironmentPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Stimson Lumber Company Lands to Close due to Fire Danger

Education and Program Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Dillon Tabish told KGVO on Friday that all Stimson Lumber Company lands will be closed to public use starting next week due to extreme drought conditions and high fire danger. “Up here in northwest Montana, we've got lots of large...
Frenchtown, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

NYC Firefighters Train with Frenchtown Rural Fire Crews

For the last several years, Frenchtown Rural Fire District has hosted crews from the New York City Fire Department for mutual training. Public Information Officer Mel Holtz introduced Lieutenant Fred Carlson with the FDNY Robotics Division. “The fire department sent a bunch of our chiefs at the time out to...
Hamilton, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Crowds Gathered For A Hamilton Weekend

If you couldn't find something to do in Hamilton this past weekend, you weren't looking. Major events combined to bring the people out, even though the skies were smokier than normal for this time of year. At the Daly Days celebration in downtown Hamilton, the biggest crowd was again for...

