Former General Motors executive Tony Posawatz is helping to launch a new electric scooter startup called Zapp Scooters. Posawatz, who served as the program director for the first-generation Chevy Volt, was identified as one of the early backers of the UK-based scooter startup by Reuters this week. Posawatz departed GM in 2012 and briefly served as the CEO of Fisker from 2012 to 2013 before joining a Michigan-based automotive consulting and advisory firm called Invictus iCar. The consulting role has led Poswatz to oversee the launch of several transportation-related startups over the past seven years, including Lucid and Inrix, among others.