Every University of Wisconsin System campus in the state has instituted mask requirements or expectations for individuals regardless of their vaccination status as the number of new coronavirus cases rises. The measures come amid an effort by Republican lawmakers to block COVID-19 restrictions at universities.During the past two weeks, UW campuses around the state have issued a cascade of announcements regarding face masks. But the message has varied by institution with some saying students and employees can face punishment for not following mask requirements, while other UW campuses have hinted at a more voluntary approach by saying mask wearing is “expected” or “recommended.”