Renton man knocked off bike, injured by 4 teens who were then released

A Renton man named Steve says he was knocked off his bike and beaten by a group of teens Tuesday afternoon while riding on the Cedar River Trail. He told KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson Show that a few teens, who are apparently well-known to Renton police, knocked him off his bike with a skateboard, and left him with injuries that require surgery. Two witnesses who saw the whole incident helped scare the teens off, and then identified them for police.