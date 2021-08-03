Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leslie Sykes

By Tiffany Raiford
Cover picture for the articleLeslie Sykes is a household name in the Los Angeles area. Those who live there see her on television every morning from 4:30 to 7 as she co-anchors the Morning Show on ABC7. She’s a staple for LA residents, but she’s been curiously missing for the past few weeks, and her fans want to know where she is, what she’s up to, and how she managed to sneak off the air without an announcement. As it happens, Sykes has not been at work most of the month of July 2021, and she’s left fans worried. While there has been no official announcement, no goodbye, or no sign of the anchor anywhere else, fans are left to wonder if the death of her beloved mother in early July is the reason for her absence. Perhaps she is taking time off to grieve, to be with loved ones, and to get her mother’s affairs in order. While this is nothing more than speculation, we can assure fans that she has not resigned or announced an end to her time at ABC7, which means we can expect her back at some point – though when is not something we know.

www.tvovermind.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
