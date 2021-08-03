Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is scoring the upcoming Mythologies ballet
Thomas Bangalter, better known as one half of Daft Punk, is scoring a new ballet titled Mythologies that will make its debut in 2022. Mythologies is co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj, with 10 dancers from each company performing. According to the event page, Angelin Preljocaj, founder and choreographer of Ballet Preljocaj, is directing the 90-minute show and will explore the “contemporary rituals and the founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.www.musictech.net
