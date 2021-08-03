Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is scoring the upcoming Mythologies ballet

As the age-old adage goes, game recognize game. At least such was the case back in 2010 or so when a still burgeoning Mark Ronson happened upon visionary French producer Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, better known behind the mask as one half of Daft Punk, outside of a bar in Paris. Even for Ronson, who by that point was more than well-tested in celebrity circles, was star-struck, but who wouldn’t be? Because according to Ronson, who recounted the passing encounter with de Homem-Christo to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show, not only was the scene the singular pinnacle of cool, but it also turned out to be quite a humbling experience.