Metro Ready to Mandate COVID Testing as Employees’ Vaccination Rate Lags

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland Lawmakers announced more than $29 million in emergency federal funding to reimburse MedStar Health and Montgomery County Emergency Management for costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland’s hospitals, health providers, first responders, and medical professionals have put their safety at risk to help others during an unprecedented crisis,” the lawmakers said. “This federal funding will reimburse essential purchases they’ve made during this crisis to help defeat COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment, medical care and transportation, disinfectants, and testing supplies to keep those on the front lines safe. We welcome this federal support for our communities and, as we continue to fight this pandemic, Team Maryland will keep working to secure additional resources to support Maryland’s first responders and healthcare heroes and invest in our public health infrastructure.” The award totals to $29,512,215 and serves as a total federal cost-share reimbursement. The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It includes: $25,158,045 for MedStar Health $4,354,170 for Montgomery County Emergency Management