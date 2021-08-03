Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Metro Ready to Mandate COVID Testing as Employees’ Vaccination Rate Lags

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said he is ready to order coronavirus testing for employees if the transit agency’s vaccination rate doesn’t reach the 70% level. In an internal letter obtained by WTOP, Wiedefeld said only 40% of agency employees have entered their vaccination status in the employee portal. He is contemplating sending out technicians with tablets to assist workers in uploading their vaccination cards.

www.washingtoninformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Metro#Wtop#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations blanket 83% of US counties

Over 80% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing. The vast majority of counties thereby meet the threshold for federal health guidance advising fully vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places.
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

America's largest nursing home operator Genesis Healthcare tells its 70K workers that they need to get the COVID-19 vaccine or they'll lose their jobs

The nation's largest nursing home chain told its workers this week they will have to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs, joining a slew of companies requiring vaccine mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the nation. On Monday, Genesis Healthcare - which has 70,000 employees...
Public HealthNewsweek

U.S. COVID Vaccination Rate Lagging As Doomsday Variant Looms

Coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., with the country reporting more than 100,000 new daily cases on Tuesday—the second time it has done so in a week. The Delta variant continues to be at the forefront of this wave of infections. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the variant accounted for more than 83 percent of new cases in the two weeks to July 31. That figure rises to 93 percent when Delta's sub-strains are included.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

COVID-19 transmission levels in Maryland by county

Federal data shows COVID-19 transmission levels at the county level in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing face masks because of COVID-19 transmission.
Washtenaw County, MIMichigan Daily

CDC declares ‘substantial’ COVID spread in Washtenaw County, triggering eviction moratorium

The Centers for Disease Control reported Wednesday night that Washtenaw County had “substantial” spread of COVID-19 between July 28 and Aug. 3. CDC guidelines define substantial spread as between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000, calculated as a 7-day average. For this time period, Washtenaw County had 50.60 cases per 100,000 residents. Neighboring counties Lenawee, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne also reached the level of “substantial” spread.
Health ServicesPosted by
The New York Times

Nursing Homes Confront New COVID Outbreaks Amid Calls for Staff Vaccination Mandates

Tina Sandri, the chief executive of Forest Hills Nursing Home, receives the coronavirus vaccine in Washington, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times) In late spring, the 142 nursing homes operated by the Good Samaritan Society hit a milestone that was unthinkable just four months earlier: Zero cases of COVID-19 across the whole company, from 900 at the peak of the pandemic.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

New ‘Delta Plus’ Coronavirus Variant Detected in Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels an ongoing COVID wave, Bay Area health experts are keeping a close eye on yet another variant: Delta Plus. “We believe that it’s at least as bad as Delta,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco. “We don’t know if it’s even worse than Delta yet. When I say worse we think about number one: is it more transmissible? Number two, does it evade vaccines? And, number three, does it make you sicker?” The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has detected 46...
Public HealthWWAY NewsChannel 3

$100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — North Carolina is now offering $100 Summer Cards at some vaccine sites across the state to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated. From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, the $100 Summer Cards are available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Announces Nearly $30M In Emergency Funding To Support Covid-19 Response

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland Lawmakers announced more than $29 million in emergency federal funding to reimburse MedStar Health and Montgomery County Emergency Management for costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland’s hospitals, health providers, first responders, and medical professionals have put their safety at risk to help others during an unprecedented crisis,” the lawmakers said. “This federal funding will reimburse essential purchases they’ve made during this crisis to help defeat COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment, medical care and transportation, disinfectants, and testing supplies to keep those on the front lines safe. We welcome this federal support for our communities and, as we continue to fight this pandemic, Team Maryland will keep working to secure additional resources to support Maryland’s first responders and healthcare heroes and invest in our public health infrastructure.” The award totals to $29,512,215 and serves as a total federal cost-share reimbursement. The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It includes: $25,158,045 for MedStar Health $4,354,170 for Montgomery County Emergency Management

Comments / 0

Community Policy