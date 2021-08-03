Cancel
‘The Whole Car Went Black:’ What It Was Like Being Trapped In The I-70 Glenwood Canyon Mudslide

By Miguel Otárola
cpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome stayed in their cars. Others sought refuge in a highway tunnel. A few maneuvered around the debris to safety. Autumn Bair left her car and took off running. The 37-year-old Colorado native was one of more than 100 people caught in a torrential downpour in Glenwood Canyon on July 29, bringing a deluge of rocks, logs and mud onto Interstate 70. The stretch of interstate will remain closed for days, possibly weeks, as crews continue to remove debris from the roadway, state officials said Monday.

Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

All Lanes Of I-70 Open Again Through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After being reopened for about two hours on Saturday, all lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon closed due to a flash flood warning at around 3:30 p.m. Then they reopened again at around 5:30 p.m. when the warning expired. Previously, lanes were closed since Thursday. Heavy rain washed large amounts of mud and debris across multiple parts of the interstate. (credit: CBS) #I70 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure between Exit 111 – South Canyon and Exit 133 – Dotsero. Glenwood Canyon due to forecasted Precipitation/potential debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Alt Route for through traffic is CO9/US40/CO13. https://t.co/8l7KIgHq70 —...
Denver, COWestword

Drone Video Shows Why I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Is a Disaster

A CDOT photo showing extensive damage to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. The ugly fallout from mudslides that have again closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to continue for weeks to come. On August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that he'll soon formally declare one of Colorado's most gorgeous sections of roadway a disaster, and drone footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation vividly shows the extent of damage that officials are calling unprecedented.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘My Car Went Black’: Woman Caught In Mudslide On I-70 Describes Moment Debris Buried Her Car

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of transpiration said it accounted for 108 individuals who were evacuated from Glenwood Canyon or moved to a safer location; one of them says she feels lucky to be alive. (credit: CBS) “My little work commuter car stalled out, and I was able to get it in low gear and kind of get it around some of the debris and about the time I reached down to kind of mess with my gears, my car went black… the windshield and all the windows and could kind of feel the thump of stuff, you...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Extreme Damage’ To I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Forces Prolonged Closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Those who were hoping to drive Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon won’t be doing so anytime in the near future. The Colorado Department of Transportation says more heavy rain and flooding of July 31 caused extreme damage. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) I-70 has been closed through the canyon since Thursday night when dozens of drivers were caught in the mud and debris and had to be rescued. Senior operation supervisors and engineers say they haven’t seen such damage to the viaduct structure ever. On Saturday, crews cleared 135 truck loads worth of mud and debris. While there was hope the interstate would reopen by Monday, crews are continuing to work, and CDOT has not given a definitive date of reopening. Private vehicles are urged to use a detour that takes them up north to Steamboat Springs. CDOT recommends truck drivers to use Interstate 80 through Wyoming.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Mudslides force about 20 to spend night in highway tunnel

About 20 people had to spend the night inside a highway tunnel after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday. The people were caught with their vehicles Thursday night inside the tunnel along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for...
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colo., shut down indefinitely

Any motorist thinking about traveling through Colorado via Interstate 70 should think again. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now shut down indefinitely due to mudslides. Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the interstate is shut down at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Debris Flow Onto I-70 Was So Powerful, It Diverted The Flow Of The Colorado River

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Thursday’s up-close look of Glenwood Canyon showed the extensive structural damage to the east and west of Hanging Lake Trail. Devastating mudslides crashed down the canyon and onto I-70 last week, in some places punching through the pavement, destroying a guardrail and onto the train tracks on the other side. (credit: CBS) “We’re at mile marker 123.5 that took most of the damage that we’ve seen so far with these floods,” explained Chuck Decker, Senior Maintenance Supervisor for CDOT. Decker stood in front of a section of the westbound side of I-70, you could see pieces of rebar sticking...
TrafficPosted by
99.9 KEKB

The Secret But Treacherous Shortcut Around The I-70 Shutdown

Let's face it, the mudslides that have been rolling down the Glenwood Canyon wreaking havoc on I-70, and the commuters suck. After inspecting the damage himself, Governor Polis has asked for federal help in the cleanup stating that the road could be closed not just for days, but weeks. The...
Trafficcoloradopolitics.com

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed after 'significant' debris flows

The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Thursday evening as debris flows covered parts of the roadway, the agency said. Flooding near the Grizzly Creek burn scar littered the road with debris around 5:30 p.m., forcing closures between Glenwood Springs, exit 116,...

