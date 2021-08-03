‘The Whole Car Went Black:’ What It Was Like Being Trapped In The I-70 Glenwood Canyon Mudslide

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Those who were hoping to drive Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon won’t be doing so anytime in the near future. The Colorado Department of Transportation says more heavy rain and flooding of July 31 caused extreme damage. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) I-70 has been closed through the canyon since Thursday night when dozens of drivers were caught in the mud and debris and had to be rescued. Senior operation supervisors and engineers say they haven’t seen such damage to the viaduct structure ever. On Saturday, crews cleared 135 truck loads worth of mud and debris. While there was hope the interstate would reopen by Monday, crews are continuing to work, and CDOT has not given a definitive date of reopening. Private vehicles are urged to use a detour that takes them up north to Steamboat Springs. CDOT recommends truck drivers to use Interstate 80 through Wyoming.