San Diego Loyal’s Landon Donovan to Be Honored with Statue Beside David Beckham

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
San Diego Loyal Manager Landon Donovan. Photo by Chris Stone

Former LA Galaxy star and now San Diego Loyal Manager Landon Donovan will get a statue outside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, joining David Beckham as the only Galaxy player to receive the honor, the Galaxy announced Tuesday.

The statue will be unveiled Oct. 3 before a home match against LAFC, when Donovan will also be inducted into the LA Galaxy’s Ring of Honor alongside the names of Beckham, Mauricio Cienfuegos, Doug Hamilton and Cobi Jones.

“Growing up, I never would have imagined being honored with a statue. It’s a very special feeling of which I’m incredibly proud,” Donovan said. “I spent some of the most formative years of my life with the Galaxy and the club’s fans are a part of my family. I’m proud to share a moment like this with them.”

Donovan played for the Galaxy from 2005-14 and again in 2016. He scored a team-record 113 goals and tallied 107 assists in 253 regular-season games, helping the Galaxy win four MLS Cup titles (2005, 2011, 2012, 2014).

“We look forward to honoring one of the most impactful players in LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team history,” Galaxy President Chris Klein said. “Landon helped our club claim four MLS Cup titles and set numerous records for both club and country. He has played a pivotal role in establishing the LA Galaxy as the league’s most iconic and successful club. We are excited to welcome him back home for this special occasion.”

The Ontario native also played for Bayer Leverkusen, the San Jose Earthquakes, Bayern Munich, Everton and Club Leon.

He has the most goals (25) and assists (15) in MLS playoff history, and is also the leading scorer in MLS All-Star history with six goals.

During his career with the United States Men’s National Team, Donovan became the USMNT’s joint leading goal scorer (57) and the all-time leader in assists (58). He is second in USMNT appearances (157) to fellow LA Galaxy legend Cobi Jones.

Donovan last played professionally in 2019 for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.

