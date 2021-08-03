Cancel
Movies

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

By CNN
 4 days ago
The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director brings his sensibilities to DC’s squad of anti-heroes and baddies. Rick Damigella reports.

MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Admits Talking to Warner Bros. About New DC Project After The Suicide Squad

We already know that James Gunn has two major Warner Bros. projects coming up and will be working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 really soon. But what are the chances that he'll continue working with the studio? The Suicide Squad director has just confirmed that he has already discussed future DC projects with Warner Bros. after Peacemaker.
Moviestheplaylist.net

James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Marvel & DC About A Harley Quinn/Groot Spin-Off Movie

With the release of “The Suicide Squad” on the horizon, James Gunn looks to be batting successfully for both of comic books’ ‘Big Two,’ having made two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films (with an upcoming third) for Marvel Studios, and now a sequel to Warner Bros and DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad,” which seemed to take cues from Gunn’s sci-fi megahit. That seems to be the basis for how conversations have gravitated about whether Gunn could connect the two competitors for whatever reason.
MoviesCollider

Who Is Taika Waititi’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character?

Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Weasel: The DC Comics Origins Of Sean Gunn's The Suicide Squad Character Explained

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There seems to be some agreement between The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and his younger brother Sean Gunn that, when he casts him in one of his movies (even if he is already playing a human), he has to play a furry animal character, too. The former Gilmore Girls cast member, who has both played Kraglin and performed the on-set motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel movies, also pulls double duty for the new Suicide Squad cast as Batman villain Calendar Man and a freaky, furry thing called Weasel. This strange, dangerous creature is actually portrayed in his DC movies debut a bit differently from how he was depicted the comics… at least in the beginning, that is. In fact, the beginning is exactly where we shall start examining Weasel's "graphic" history.
MoviesComicBook

Release the Ayer Cut: DC Fans Demand David Ayer's Suicide Squad Director's Cut

DC fans more than ever want Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheAyerCut of Suicide Squad after writer-director David Ayer published an open letter Thursday saying the studio cut of the 2016 blockbuster is "not my movie." Only a "handful of people" have seen the unreleased version of Suicide Squad, Ayer says in the letter titled "My Turn," where the filmmaker shows support for both Warner Bros. and the James Gunn written and directed not-a-sequel The Suicide Squad. The lengthy statement comes in response to a critic who tweeted Ayer should "abandon the idea" of the Suicide Squad director's cut that Ayer confirmed does exist ahead of the release of Zack Snyder's four-hour Justice League Snyder Cut.
Movieshypebeast.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Say Harley Quinn's 'Pretty Awesome' Fight Scene Is Their Favorite Part of 'The Suicide Squad'

Though only one word separates James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, the two films exist in entirely different realms. Five years following the adversely-received movie that gave rise to Warner Bros’ revamped take on the DC Universe, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not a sequel, but an alternate look at the entourage of mischievously tactical supervillains.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Wants A Harley Quinn And Groot Team-Up Movie

Marvel and DC have crossed over and faced off several times in comic book history, but the chances of it ever happening on the big screen are slim to say the least. Hypothetically, if something like Avengers vs. Justice League were to happen, then it would stand a good chance of becoming the highest-grossing movie ever made, but the respective production companies and their studio owners don’t seem keen in the slightest.
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Comments on Ayer's Cut of Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad will be out shortly, and the James Gunn film plans to reshape the way fans view several villains first introduced in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The 2016 movie may be a passing topic now, but its mixed reception caused serious debate years ago. Nowadays, the movie is preening for attention amidst the debut of its successor, and star Margot Robbie is addressing the push for Suicide Squad's Ayer cut.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Cena Responds To Calls For David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The world is about to witness the rise of a new cinematic Task Force X, as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad finally hits theaters later this week. Many are excited to see what the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker does with the DC Comics baddies, yet others are still talking about David Ayer’s 2016 film. At present, many are holding out hope that Warner Bros. will follow up Zack Snyder’s Justice League with an “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad. The chances of director’s cut seem slim at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped some stars from chiming in on the topic, including John Cena.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Recalls The Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Emotional Response To His Firing By Disney

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Visionary filmmaker James Gunn became a household name thanks to his acclaimed work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Because of this, the public was shocked when he was (temporarily) fired by Disney over offensive jokes made on Twitter a decade prior. And Gunn recently recalled the Guardians of the Galaxy cast’s emotional response during this very strange time.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad: Why Bloodsport’s Badass Weapons Proved To Be ‘Incredibly Difficult’ To Utilize, According To James Gunn

There are a number of wild powers on display in The Suicide Squad, from Ratcatcher 2’s ability to summon rodents, to Polka-Dot Man’s polka dots, but strangely enough one of the most complex character designs in the film is Bloodsport’s – the anti-hero played by Idris Elba. He doesn’t have any supernatural gifts, but what he does possess is highly advanced weaponry that he constructs on the fly with various pieces he stores all over his costume. It’s ultimately a super cool and clever idea brought to life on the big screen, but as I recently learned from writer/director James Gunn, it was a serious headache to actualize behind the scenes.
Movieslrmonline.com

James Gunn Was Interested In Batman If Not For Matt Reeves Movie

James Gunn was interested in Batman when he was first approached by WB to make a DC movie. However, at that time, Matt Reeves was already beginning to develop The Batman. The scripting stage of The Batman had already taken some time to come together. DC execs actually wanted Gunn on a Superman project. However as the director said recently when speaking on Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, he just didn’t connect with the character.

