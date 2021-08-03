Iowa man pleads not guilty to killing 15-month-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old boy left in his care has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.

A court document filed Monday in a Polk County court showed Brandon Greenup, 28, entered a plea of not guilty in the June death of Tremir Matthews, television station WOI reported.

Officers were called June 14 after family members of the boy took his lifeless body to a hospital. Police said they learned that the toddler had been left in Greenup’s care the night before while the boy’s mother was at work. That’s when the boy was injured, police said, adding that Greenup knew the child’s injuries made it unable for him to breathe, but failed to seek medical help.

An autopsy showed the toddler suffered injuries that someone had inflicted.

A jury trial has been set for Oct. 4. If convicted, Greenup faces a mandatory life sentence in prison with no chance at parole.