100 Lansdale Avenue
Large Renovated 1BR Apartment available in Milford! - Spacious one bedroom, one bath, apartment located in Milford, Connecticut. Favorable layout includes open kitchen/living room, large master bedroom and walk in closet. The apartment has new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Oversized windows offer lots of natural light. Private location with convenient assigned parking. Pet-friendly. Tours by appointment only-call today.www.thescribeonline.com
