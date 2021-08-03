Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts public worker pension fund has its best year

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts public employee pension fund on Tuesday reported a net investment return of nearly 30% for the recently ended fiscal year, the best return in the fund’s 35-year history.

The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board in a statement said the return resulted in a net investment gain of $22.1 billion for the fiscal year that ended in June, for a total of nearly $96 billion in assets under management.

The return outperformed benchmarks by about 9%.

Net outflows to pay pension benefits for the year were approximately $1.2 billion.

Private-equity portfolio led the way with a return of 70.5%, Michael Trotsky, executive director and chief investment officer, said in a statement.

“The fiscal year 2021 record performance is a direct result of pragmatic strategies, informed analysis, and deliberate execution delivered by the talented PRIM staff in both up and down markets,” said state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of the board.

The fund oversees pension investments for about 300,000 state and municipal employees and teachers.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts towns with high COVID-19 positivity rates

BOSTON — COVID-19 infections are rising in Massachusetts, and it's clear that this has become much more than a cluster of cases that started in Provincetown. According to the latest municipal-level data, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks in July topped the benchmark 5 percent in 11 communities. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that have returned a positive result. Here are those communities (this list excludes some communities where the number of positive tests are very low, such as one or two):
Connecticut Stateai-cio.com

Connecticut Pension Fund Poaches LACERA’s Ted Wright to be New CIO

Edward “Ted” Wright has been named chief investment officer of the $40 billion Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF), Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced. Wright takes over for interim CIO Steven Meier, who replaced former CIO Laurie Martin when she resigned in January. Wooden said Wright, who will...
Public Healthpih.org

Why Massachusetts Needs American Rescue Plan Funds to Fix Local Public Health Systems

Demanding an end to “Band-Aid” measures that neglect lower-income communities, local health officials and advocates rallied outside the Massachusetts State House earlier this month calling for the state to direct $250 million toward strengthening local public health departments. These funds stem from the American Rescue Plan Act, which passed the United States Congress in March. Barbara L’Italien, Partners In Health’s senior government affairs advisor and a former state legislator, was at the rally. We asked her for what purposes advocates want that money in Massachusetts, and how their plan fits into PIH’s broader vision of reimagining public health systems across the U.S. after the pandemic.
EconomyHartford Business

Wooden names new chief investment officer for state pension, trust funds

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden has named Edward “Ted” Wright — a former investment principal for the Los Angeles County employee retirement fund — as the new chief investment officer of Connecticut’s public employee pension and trust funds. Wright, who was selected after a nationwide search, will assume day-to-day management...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

State pension fund sets new investment return record

BOSTON (SHNS) – Fiscal year 2021 was a record year for the Massachusetts state pension fund, which closed the one-year period ending June 30 with the highest return in its history and invested assets that swelled to a record $95.7 billion. The 29.5 percent return net of fees beat the...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Housing and support service funding available to homeless in Massachusetts

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced over $30 million for regional and statewide services including strategies to provide a pathway from homelessness to stability to recovery for individuals facing homelessness and substance use disorders. Investments include additional funding for substance use treatment, street outreach, youth substance use prevention programs and substance use treatment programs for pregnant and parenting women as well as a hospital discharge planning kit. This funding also includes a $10 million capital fund for Permanent Supportive Housing.
EconomyBoston Globe

State’s pension fund posts its biggest investment gain ever

The pension fund for more than 300,000 state employees, teachers, and other municipal workers rung up its best year ever, as financial markets continued to climb following an early 2020 meltdown caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board said Tuesday that the retirement pool’s...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. pension fund return approached 30 percent in fiscal ’21

The Massachusetts state pension fund ended fiscal year 2021 with the highest return in its history and saw its assets swell to a record $95.7 billion. The 29.5 percent return net of fees beat the Pension Reserves Investment Trust fund’s benchmark by 8.9 percent, making it the highest fiscal year return since the 25.6 percent return realized in the fund’s first year, 1986. It is also the highest relative return since the fund beat its 2000 benchmark by 5.9 percent.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Study: Massachusetts is best state for health care in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the best state for health care in America, according to a new study. Personal finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome to determine which parts of the country offer good health care at the right price point.
Politicscityofwhiteplains.com

New York State has funding available through the Excluded Workers Fund

New York State has funds available to provide financial help to New Yorkers who lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic and were ineligible for other federal relief programs due to lack of citizenship or other factors. Funds are available through the Excluded Workers Fund (EWF). o More information is available...
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Investment laws police NJ’s pension fund

New calls to cut ties to Ben & Jerry’s, fossil fuels would add to list of banned investments. Earlier this year, state lawmakers received a lengthy report from New Jersey’s public-worker pension fund that exhaustively documented its ties to companies doing business in Northern Ireland. The report — which cost...
Massachusetts Stateai-cio.com

Massachusetts COVID-19 Pension Bonus Bill a Boondoggle, Groups Warn

A bill working its way through the Massachusetts state legislature to provide bonuses to public employees who worked during the pandemic would cost billions of dollars to the already overstressed pension system, watchdog groups warn. Massachusetts House Bill 2808, also known as “An Act Relative to Providing a COVID-19 Retirement...
Phoenix, AZAhwatukee Foothills News

Public safety pension fund sees good news

Despite an $11.8 billion unfunded liability owed by more than 300 Arizona municipalities, counties and state agencies, some encouraging trends have emerged for the system that provides pensions for nearly 60,000 retired first responders, corrections officers and qualifying elected officials. Shaped in part by the unexpected surge in revenue many...
Economynystateofpolitics.com

Pension fund assets grow with minority, women-owned businesses

The assets managed by minority and women-owned business managers in the state's $127 billion pension fund grew in the last year by $7 billion, a report released Thursday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found. “As part of our work to ensure that the New York State Common Retirement Fund remains...
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island Pension Fund Closes Year With a Record $10.3B

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Pension Fund closed the latest fiscal year with a record $10.3 billion in assets, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner said Wednesday. The fund for retired public employees gained a record $2.2 billion gain during the fiscal year that ended June 30, he said in a statement, crediting the agency's “back-to-basics" investment strategy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy