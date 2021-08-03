Council discusses west side Riverwalk improvements; Lippert discusses the drought; St. Dominic School discusses literacy
The Northfield City Council heard a presentation from SEH Architects last night about redeveloping and improving the west. side of the Riverwalk. And what many on the council had hoped would be a short presentation with a few questions and answers and then something to receive approval on the next meeting’s consent agenda, was rather quickly revealed as a project with many details that still need to be worked out.kymnradio.net
