Houston, TX

Man suspected in Houston road rage killing turns himself in

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge.

Gerald Williams, 34, surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department’s downtown headquarters, the Houston Chronicle reported. He faces a murder charge for the July 6 killing of 17-year-old David Castro, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a baseball game.

During a news conference Monday, the teen’s father, Paul Castro, thanked the authorities and members of the public who called in tips after the attack.

The attack happened after Paul Castro made a hand gesture as Williams tried to merge in his lane, according to police.

Williams had been driving aggressively and swerving around vehicles when he got stuck in traffic, Detective Justin Brown, said.

Williams was convicted in 2008 of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was released on parole in February 2020.

Williams’ bond in the latest case was set at $350,000.

