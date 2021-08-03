Landmark, Bipartisan Bill Would Allow Student Loan Discharge In Bankruptcy: Key Details
A new, bipartisan bill that will be introduced into the Senate would allow borrowers to discharge their student loan debt through bankruptcy. The bill, called the Fresh Start Through Bankruptcy Act, would amend the bankruptcy code to more easily permit student loan discharges under certain conditions. The bill is sponsored by Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).www.forbes.com
