Landmark, Bipartisan Bill Would Allow Student Loan Discharge In Bankruptcy: Key Details

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Legislation to shorten the standard workweek to 32 hours was introduced in Congress last week by Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of Riverside. "I am introducing this legislation to reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours because - now more than ever - people continue to work longer hours while their pay remains stagnant," Takano said in a press release. "We cannot continue to accept this as our reality. Many countries and businesses that have experimented with a four-day workweek found it to be an overwhelming success as productivity grew and wages increased."