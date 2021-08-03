Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Landmark, Bipartisan Bill Would Allow Student Loan Discharge In Bankruptcy: Key Details

By Adam S. Minsky
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new, bipartisan bill that will be introduced into the Senate would allow borrowers to discharge their student loan debt through bankruptcy. The bill, called the Fresh Start Through Bankruptcy Act, would amend the bankruptcy code to more easily permit student loan discharges under certain conditions. The bill is sponsored by Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

257K+
Followers
63K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Bankruptcies#Bankruptcy Act#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsHerald & Review

Watch now: Durbin calls for student loan bankruptcy changes

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, argued on Tuesday for the need to allow student loan borrowers to discharge their loans in bankruptcy. "Forty-five million Americans carry student loan debt—and they’re not just young people," he said. "Eight million are over the age of 50—and some are now just learning that their Social Security checks are being garnished to pay their debt. These loans are with you for life."
Personal FinanceInside Higher Ed

Bankruptcy as an Option for Borrowers

Pool/Getty Images — As the amount of student loan debt held by Americans continues to rise, the difficulty borrowers face in getting relief, even if they declare bankruptcy, has become increasingly clear. Lawmakers are exploring ways to reform student loan bankruptcy, with a consensus among Democrats, Republicans and experts that Congress should partially reverse actions it took decades ago that made it harder for borrowers to have their student loans discharged.
Longmeadow, MAWorcester Business Journal

Lawmakers push for student loan borrowers' protections

With new rules being put in place to protect student loan borrowers from unfair lending practices, state Sen. Eric Lesser urged the Division of Banks on Wednesday to reduce the burden of proof that proposed regulations would put on Attorney General Maura Healey's office to bring a claim against a student loan company.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio Introduces Bill to Protect Students From Racially-Hostile School Environments Caused by Critical Race Theory

July 30, 2021 - Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced the Protecting Students From Racial Hostility Act, which would direct the U.S. Department of Education (ED) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) to investigate parent and/or student complaints against the use...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pressure mounts on Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

Democrats who believe that canceling or forgiving up to $50,000 in student loan debt. Biden is committed to eliminating student debt, he has only guaranteed that $10,000 can be forgiven. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says student debt has an “exacerbated” effect on existing “racial inequality.”. President Biden is facing...
Congress & CourtsKAKE TV

US lawmaker introduces legislation that would reduce work week to 32 hours

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Legislation to shorten the standard workweek to 32 hours was introduced in Congress last week by Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of Riverside. "I am introducing this legislation to reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours because - now more than ever - people continue to work longer hours while their pay remains stagnant," Takano said in a press release. "We cannot continue to accept this as our reality. Many countries and businesses that have experimented with a four-day workweek found it to be an overwhelming success as productivity grew and wages increased."
Omaha, NEWOWT

Lawmakers debate over student loans and bankruptcy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For a number of college students, student loan debt can make it feel like you’re being penalized for going to college. On average, the cost keeps going up. A decade ago, student debt topped $1 trillion. It’s now at $1.7 trillion. As Creighton University undergrads get...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

The spending in the infrastructure bill is outrageous

Yet another infrastructure bill is making its way through Congress — and this one is a classic example of what a bloated bureaucracy will do while Democrats are in power. H.R. 3684, the Invest in America Act, proposes a whopping $550 billion in new spending. Pitched as a “bipartisan” effort...

Comments / 0

Community Policy