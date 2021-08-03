Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Loki is Ready For Some TVA Mischief With His New Good Smile Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki has finally wrapped up as giving us many questions left unanswered and a new whole multiverse to explore. Good Smile Company is not yet done exploring the TVA as they reveal their newest Marvel Nendoroid figure. Loki is ready for his close-up as he suits up in his TVA Variant attire once again for this figure release. The God of Mischief will include two different face plates allowing collectors to show off smiling and a winking expression. Good Smile even loaded the figure with some fun accessories like the Tesseract, TemPad, and even Miss Minutes! The fun does not end there as they are also offering a President Loki deluxe version that gives another Loki variant with a new body, hair part, and a logo plate.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Good Smile Company#Marvel Nendoroid#Tesseract#Tva Loki#Dx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Explains The Season 1 Finale’s Alternate TVA

In the age of streaming where buzz is arguably more important than ever in the social media era, it’s a testament to how deep Loki sunk its hooks into audiences everywhere that fans are still analyzing and dissecting every frame of the show, almost two weeks after the Season 1 finale.
Apparelbleedingcool.com

Add Some Loki Flair to Your Marvel Wardrobe with New Pins

Marvel fans are still reeling in from the season final of the newels Marvel Studios Disney+ series, Loki. The MCU timeline is forever changed this time as Sylvie changes our future. We will not know what will come from these actions until the MCU continues in theaters over the next couple of years. In the meantime, Loki fans have some new collectibles for their collection as Salesone Studios reveals their newest Entertainment Earth pin set. Collectors can now enhance any Marvel attire they have with their very own TVA logo and TemPad.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Good Smile Reveals New Set of My Hero Academia Sitting Figures

The hit anime series My Hero Academia returns to Good Smile Company as part of their new Nendoroid Swacchao series. The Swaccho collection gives collectors new sitting Nendoroids designs giving fans an easier way to collect and display their figures. They are all displayed on furniture that can be moved around, allowing the display on the edge of your shelf. Coming out of My Hero Academia, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are ready to sit in your collection in style. Each character is loaded with detail and captured in the Nendoroid style you love as they take a break from the action. All three My Hero Nendoroid Swaccho figures are priced at $35.99 and set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, which are set to stay open until September 15, 2021.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki: Best Shows to Watch If You’re Missing the God of Mischief

The God of mischief might be off in a different timeline prepping for a second season but we still need something to put in our eyes. Assuming you’ve already binged the MCU shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’ve rounded up some other great series that could scratch that Loki-shaped itch. Some of these are spiritually similar, some are great showcases of Loki’s cast and others explore similar themes. All are crackers though and well worth setting your tempad for.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ director says the key to the multiverse is hiding in plain sight

It’s been almost a week since Loki concluded on Disney+, and we’re still not done talking about the finale. As expected, Marvel’s most anticipated TV show from Phase 4 brought us the multiverse. All that happened just as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) figured out who he is in a second remarkable arc for the character. But now that the Loki multiverse is official, we have yet to figure out all its rules. It’s the multiverse that has us still scratching our heads after episode 6. The events in Loki will impact the entire timeline. We’ll see the multiverse in at least two...
TV Seriesfictiontalk.com

Loki: A Good Show Bogged Down by the MCU

The MCU has been on a roll in the streaming space lately with three successful shows. WandaVision, Falcon & the Winter Soldier and the most recent addition Loki. Unlike the other two series, the Loki TV show was in a weird place. WandaVision and FAWS acted as origin stories for their main characters in their new roles. That was seen with both Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson’s Captain America. But Loki is a show about a dead character whose alternate version gets lost in time due to The Avengers in Endgame. So without having the backdrop of an origin story, Loki had the chance to go into weird and unexplored places for the MCU. And from the trailer we got before the show was released that is exactly what it looked like. A weird show that is going to have fun with the silliness of its source material.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

This new bank heist movie is blowing up on Netflix faster than anyone expected

Once again, a new movie that’s just been added to Netflix has jumped straight to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list. Bumping down, among other titles, The Losers — the forgotten action thriller from 2010 starring a few future Marvel actors. This new movie, meanwhile, is The Vault, led by Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen. Its story features a group of thieves who engineer a high-risk, high-stakes heist. Highmore plays an engineer who’s roped into the group of thieves planning to break into the supposedly impenetrable fortress underneath the Bank of Spain. The plan is to steal legendary...
Movieshorrornews.net

BABY OOPSIE: Official Trailer and Poster Reveal!

Full Moon’s latest freaky fantasy film unleashes its official trailer and poster. Crawling from the crib of the DEMONIC TOYS universe comes director William (THE RESONATOR: MISKATONIC U) Butler’s BABY OOPSIE, an all-new, all-deranged and totally subversive sorta-sequel that’s sure to rip your senses to shreds!. Perpetually picked on and...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Animal Kingdom EP on [Spoiler]'s Rise to Power, Pam's Take on the Codys and an 'Even More Dangerous' Pope

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Animal Kingdom. If you’d rather watch first, read later, off you go. Well, OK, Deran! We didn’t know that the youngest of Animal Kingdom’s Cody brothers had it in him, but we’ll be damned. In Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here), he not only stepped up, he walked all over J to the point that his grandkids are gonna be born with footprints on ‘em. What got into Deran? And how concerned do we have to be about big brother Pope’s deteriorating mental state? Here to provide answers to TVLine — and, by extension, you — is showrunner Daniele Nathanson.
WildlifeDIY Photography

Underwater camera captures real-life SpongeBob and Patrick

An ocean expedition exploring the depths of the Atlantic Ocean captured a video that looks like a cartoon turned real life. The cartoon is SpongeBob SquarePants, to be exact. The video shows a square yellow sponge and a pink starfish right next to it. Familiar, isn’t it?. The video was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy