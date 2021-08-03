Loki is Ready For Some TVA Mischief With His New Good Smile Figure

The MCU has been on a roll in the streaming space lately with three successful shows. WandaVision, Falcon & the Winter Soldier and the most recent addition Loki. Unlike the other two series, the Loki TV show was in a weird place. WandaVision and FAWS acted as origin stories for their main characters in their new roles. That was seen with both Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson’s Captain America. But Loki is a show about a dead character whose alternate version gets lost in time due to The Avengers in Endgame. So without having the backdrop of an origin story, Loki had the chance to go into weird and unexplored places for the MCU. And from the trailer we got before the show was released that is exactly what it looked like. A weird show that is going to have fun with the silliness of its source material.