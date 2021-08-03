Loki is Ready For Some TVA Mischief With His New Good Smile Figure
Loki has finally wrapped up as giving us many questions left unanswered and a new whole multiverse to explore. Good Smile Company is not yet done exploring the TVA as they reveal their newest Marvel Nendoroid figure. Loki is ready for his close-up as he suits up in his TVA Variant attire once again for this figure release. The God of Mischief will include two different face plates allowing collectors to show off smiling and a winking expression. Good Smile even loaded the figure with some fun accessories like the Tesseract, TemPad, and even Miss Minutes! The fun does not end there as they are also offering a President Loki deluxe version that gives another Loki variant with a new body, hair part, and a logo plate.bleedingcool.com
