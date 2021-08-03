Pokémon TCG: Two Black Star Mewtwo Cards Auctioning At Heritage
Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dalla, Texas that deals primarily with auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a pair of Black Star Promo copies of Mewtwo; from the Pokémon Trading Card Game onto auction! These cards are different versions of the famed Pokémon, known widely for its feature in Pokémon: The First Movie. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 3rd, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to make a claim for these two really cool Pokémon TCG cards!bleedingcool.com
