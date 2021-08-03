Executive Somers Appoints Mike Fong as Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer and Senior Advisor
Fong will manage Snohomish County’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. – Today, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment of Mike Fong as Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer and Senior Advisor. He will serve as a member of the Executive’s leadership team and cabinet. Fong is currently the Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle. He has previously served as Chief Operating Officer for King County. Over the last 16 months, he has led the coordination of Seattle’s response efforts to COVID-19. Mike will be responsible for overseeing Snohomish County’s recovery from COVID-19 and ensuring the county is more resilient than before the pandemic.snohomishcountywa.gov
