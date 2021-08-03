Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Executive Somers Appoints Mike Fong as Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer and Senior Advisor

snohomishcountywa.gov
 17 days ago

Fong will manage Snohomish County’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. – Today, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment of Mike Fong as Chief Recovery and Resilience Officer and Senior Advisor. He will serve as a member of the Executive’s leadership team and cabinet. Fong is currently the Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle. He has previously served as Chief Operating Officer for King County. Over the last 16 months, he has led the coordination of Seattle’s response efforts to COVID-19. Mike will be responsible for overseeing Snohomish County’s recovery from COVID-19 and ensuring the county is more resilient than before the pandemic.

snohomishcountywa.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Will#Senior Advisor#County Executive#American Rescue Plan Act#Childcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Westerville, OHccsoh.us

Two Prominent Appointments for CCS Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer

August 6, 2021 -- The new school year brings with it two new distinguished appointments for Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon. Dr. Dixon has been selected as a Trustee to the Board of Trustees at Otterbein University in Westerville. Boards of Trustees routinely meet several times a year and make important decisions such as selecting and appointing college and university presidents, personnel appointments, budgets, student tuition and fees, and granting degrees.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Killeen, TXPosted by
US105

The City of Killeen Just Declared a Local State of Disaster

The City of Killeen on Thursday issued a declaration of a local state of disaster for public health. The declaration was signed by Mayor Jose Segarra with approval from the City of Killeen, and will remain in effect until it's terminated by the mayor. What Does This Mean?. The declaration...
Politicsstjohnsource.com

HUD Approves V.I. Housing Finance Authority Action Plan for $774 Million

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the territory’s Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation Action Plan recently, giving the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Housing Finance Authority authorization to spend $774 million for disaster mitigation and planning efforts that minimize or eliminate risks and reduce losses from future disasters. This money is the fourth allocation of funds from HUD in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes.
California Statethejacksonpress.org

State auditor finds California mismanaged Covid funds, IT projects

(CN) — As cases of Covd-19 infections have spiked in California, so too has State Auditor Elaine Howle’s concern regarding the state’s mismanagement of $71 billion in federal Covid funding. An audit Thursday revealed mismanagement by the state’s Finance, Employment Development and Public Health departments remained at the top of...
California StateSilicon Valley

Walters: California’s top business leader retires on high note

Over the last four decades, hundreds of politicians have come and gone from the Capitol and its political ambience has undergone a dramatic transformation. Allan Zaremberg has not only seen it all, but has hugely influenced what did or didn’t happen. This week, Zaremberg announced that he will soon retire...
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

Billy Billingsley named new chairman of Gadsden Airport Authority

The Gadsden Airport Authority met Tuesday to accept the resignation of its former chairman and to name his successor. Vice Chairman Robert Turk read a letter from Harry McLendon, who resigned as chairman and board member. Then board member Tim McCartney nominated Billy Billingsley as chairman, and board member Jonathan...
Businesstomahawkleader.com

Supervisors OK vetting process for ARPA fund requests

MERRILL – The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 passed a resolution approving a process to assess requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. According to the resolution, Lincoln County is the recipient of $5.36 million dollars in ARPA funds from the federal...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Public invited to Health Corridor virtual open house tonight

Study results on a draft transportation plan for the Health Corridor will be presented to the public at a virtual open house from 5 to 7 tonight. Following a series of outreach efforts in June, stakeholders involved in the Health Corridor Master Plan developed cost estimates and implementation strategies for related transportation projects.
Public Healthnisd.net

Board votes to implement temporary facemask mandate

In the interest of student and staff health and safety, the Northside ISD Board of Trustees voted to implement a temporary facemask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors at district facilities and on school buses. This mandate goes into effect Monday, Aug. 23. Trustees authorized the district’s...
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis City Council: Legislative Research Analyst

The Memphis City Council is currently seeking qualified candidates for a Legislative Research Analyst position. Selection Process: Applications shall be submitted no later than Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon. A background check will be performed and references will be contacted. You are responsible for documenting that you meet...
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

West Branch Twp. in strong financial shape

The West Branch Twp. Board of Trustees received a synopsis of the township’s annual financial report from Cindy Scott, CPA of the firm Stephenson & Co. which showed the township’s general fund balance at more than $1.3 million. Scott gave her report to the Board at its Aug. 11 meeting. Several minor shortcomings were discussed including a lack of a […]
New Carrollton, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Announces Launch of Emergency Rental Assistance Data Dashboard

New Carrollton, Md. (August 17, 2021)—The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced the launch of the Emergency Rental Assistance Data Dashboard to track the progress local jurisdictions are making in distributing relief funds for tenants and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The dashboard focuses on the first round of funding through […] The post Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Announces Launch of Emergency Rental Assistance Data Dashboard appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CollegesAlamosa Valley Courier

Lueck remains chair of Adams State BOT

ALAMOSA – The Adams State University Board of Trustees met Friday and voted for Trustee Michele Lueck to continue as chair of the Board and Trustee David Tandberg to serve as vice-chair. Lueck, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Institute, has served as an Adams State trustee since May,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy