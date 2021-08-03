Cancel
Bucs Camp Insider 8-3: WR Darden Continues To Impress

Pewter Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Headline From Camp Today: Darden Stacking Quality Practices. Rain and thunderstorms in Tampa forced the Bucs to practice in the indoor practice facility at the AdventHealth Training Center on Tuesday. Quarterback Tom Brady turned 44 today and didn’t practice, along with good friend and tight end Rob Gronkowski. That...

www.pewterreport.com

