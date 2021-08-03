American Horror Stories: Billie Lourd Leads Episode 5 "Ba'al" Cast
After last week offered viewers a cautionary tale involving social media, morality, and a vengeful "Santa Trejo", fans of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories are learning the who's who and what's what with the season's fifth episode via announcement video. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Ali Adler & Manny Coto, "Ba'al" finds a wife resorting to the unthinkable for a chance at a successful pregnancy. The fifth episode stars Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Ronen Rubinstein as Matt Webb, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, Vanessa Williams as Dr. Eleanor Berger, Michael B. Silver as Dr. Mounds, Kimberly Drummond as Emma, Chad James Buchanan as Rory, Jake Choi as Stan, and Misha Gonz-Cirkl as Norma.bleedingcool.com
