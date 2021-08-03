Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories: Billie Lourd Leads Episode 5 "Ba'al" Cast

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last week offered viewers a cautionary tale involving social media, morality, and a vengeful "Santa Trejo", fans of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories are learning the who's who and what's what with the season's fifth episode via announcement video. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Ali Adler & Manny Coto, "Ba'al" finds a wife resorting to the unthinkable for a chance at a successful pregnancy. The fifth episode stars Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Ronen Rubinstein as Matt Webb, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, Vanessa Williams as Dr. Eleanor Berger, Michael B. Silver as Dr. Mounds, Kimberly Drummond as Emma, Chad James Buchanan as Rory, Jake Choi as Stan, and Misha Gonz-Cirkl as Norma.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
John Carroll Lynch
Person
Ryan
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Virginia Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#Hulu#Ahsfx#American Horror Story#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Rebel’s Katey Sagal Has A Theory About Why ABC Cancelled The Series So Unexpectedly

As another television season recently concluded many shows were canceled while others were fortunate enough to be renewed. The former is what happened to Katey Sagal’s Rebel. Viewers and cast members alike were surprised by the cancellation, but Sagal has mostly taken it all in stride. And in the aftermath of the series' abrupt ending, the actress has a theory regarding why ABC canceled the series so unexpectedly.
MusicMySanAntonio

Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

Alvin Ing, a pioneering Asian American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. on July 31. He was 89. Ing’s representatives said that the fully-vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot at HBO Max Casts 'Good Witch' Alum Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison has been cast in a lead role in HBO Max's upcoming "Pretty Little Liars" reboot, the streamer announced Tuesday. The "Good Witch" actress will star as Imogen, who is described as "a true survivor" by HBO Max. "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."
Public Healthmxdwn.com

‘American Horror Story’ Shuts Down Filming Due To Positive COVID Test

The season ten production of FX’s American Horror Story has been temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test and potential exposure to the illness, according to Variety. Production of the series was previously halted in late 2020 due to the pandemic and began filming season ten in December with no other shutdowns.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Gossip Girl: 13 Actors You Probably Forgot Were On The Original Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spotted. Some familiar faces galavanting among Gossip Girl’s New York elite. While the scandalous 2007 CW series made household names of the main cast, including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, a number of other young actors like Krysten Ritter and Sebastian Stan have gone on to big careers following their guest appearances on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

American Horror Story: Director Says New Season Will Be SHOCKING

Ryan Murphy is one of the most popular television station directors and producers of the last decade. From Glee, through Pose and in recent years Ratched and The Politician, everything that bears your hallmark becomes a success including American Horror Story. Murphy currently has a contract with Netflix, but this...
Public HealthComicBook

American Horror Story Season 10 Stops Production After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Production on American Horror Story's 10th season, subtitled "Double Feature," has been temporarily halted according to Variety. The trade reports that "a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure to the illness" has forced the hit FX series to press pause, reporting that "an actor on the show" was the one to contract COVID-19, which actor was not reported. Filming on the show began back in December and the outlet reports things may be shut down through the end of the week. Several other shows have been forced to halt filming in recent days with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Netflix's Bridgerton both pausing.
MoviesComicBook

American Horror Story: Double Feature Full Teaser Trailer Released

The tenth season of American Horror Story is arriving next month and fans still don't know exactly what the new installment of the popular series is about. Dubbed American Horror Story: Double Feature, we know that the new season will deal with two different stories. On Tuesday morning, FX pulled back the curtain on AHS: Double Feature, revealing a full-length teaser trailer that answers a few questions, while creating a whole lot more. You can take a look at the trailer in the video above!
MoviesDecider

John Carroll Lynch Isn’t Leaving ‘American Horror Story’ Anytime Soon

If American Horror Story has even given you a nightmare, there’s a good chance you have John Carroll Lynch to thank. Ever since Freak Show the actor has stood as the chilling lynchpin for this anthology series, starring as such horrors as Twisty the Clown, John Wayne Gacy, and Mr. Jingles. It’s only fitting that he would return to infuse American Horror Stories with his distinct flavor of fear.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Horror Stories finale spoilers: Is Murder House returning?

Even though we’ve already seen Murder House during American Horror Stories season 1, are we about to see it come roaring back? That feels possible, at least based on some new information released about the finale. The title for episode 7 (that’s right — there are only seven episodes this...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale, ‘The Wedding’

Next week on Good Witch season 7 episode 10, the series finale is here … and we’re admittedly not ready for it yet. How did we get here so fast? Much of that has to do with the sudden cancellation of the show by the Hallmark Channel. We’re not going to hide our sadness over the news — and yes, we are also grateful that this franchise had a 13-year life at the network thanks to the movies. Both feelings can be true. We just wish that there was some sort of proper final-season announcement long in advance. If that had existed, maybe we would’ve had a chance to see more of a proper ramp-up … or even a full ending. At the moment, there’s no telling if season 7 will tie up most of the show’s loose ends. All we know is that there’s going to be a wedding (how can there not be given that the title is “The Wedding”?), and that we’re going to see the Merriwick cousins unite with an all-important goal right in front of them.
Moviesnwaonline.com

More Than Mythologies: 'Fear Street,' 'American Horror Stories' will slay you

For viewers who went into the recently concluded "Fear Street" trilogy corpse-cold, the most surprising fact about the Netflix films may be that they were initially intended for theatrical release. Sure, there were some hints along the way, such as the casting of name-brand stars in supporting roles (such as Gillian Jacobs and Maya Hawke) or the extravagant music budget, which helped firm up the Clinton- and Carter-era milieus of the first two movies.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's Where You've Seen The Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Before

In the world of Gossip Girl, being recognized is everything. After nearly a decade away, the all-seeing Gossip Girl has logged back in to dish the dirt on a scandalous new group of Upper East Siders. Unfortunately, fans won’t see any familiar faces from the original series, but if you’re a big TV and movie watcher, then you might recognize some of the new stars from their past projects. If you found yourself asking “Where do I know them from?” while watching the new show, the answer may lie in these TV shows and movies starring the Gossip Girl reboot cast.
TV SeriesCollider

John Carroll Lynch Breaks Down His 'American Horror Stories' Episode and Reflects on Making 'Zodiac'

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Episode 3, “Drive In.”]. From executive produces Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the FX on Hulu streaming spin-off American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story with each episode and delves into various horror myths, legends and lore, with possible tie-ins and references to the AHS world. The third episode, “Drive In,” directed by Eduardo Sánchez and written by Manny Coto, follows a young couple (played by Rhenzy Feliz and Madison Bailey) who attend a screening of a forbidden film, only to learn that the horrific rumors about what happened to its previous viewers just might be true.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After ABC Cancellation, Katey Sagal's Rebel May Have Found A New Home For Season 2

Every time a Katey Sagal TV show gets cancelled, an angel has to give up its wings. That's probably not true, but there was still something morally indecent about Rebel facing cancellation at ABC just five episodes into its initial season's run. The show seemed like a lock to last at least a few years, with Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff also behind the legal drama, but those expectations were certainly dashed. Now, though, it appears as if Rebel has its best shot at returning for Season 2 not on broadcast, but via streaming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy