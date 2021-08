Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting...