NXT Preview: Gargano vs Lumis In A Love Her Or Leave Her Match
Hey gang! So last week's episode of NXT was all about furthering some storylines and rivalries as we head towards NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam week at the end of the month. And tonight looks to be a continuation of that as the card reads as a payoff to last week's confrontations. Fights between factions, fights between former faction partners, the next Breakout Tournament match, and even a battle over young love are on for tonight's show, so let's take a look at what we can expect from NXT tonight.bleedingcool.com
