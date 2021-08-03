NXT Preview: Gargano vs Lumis In A Love Her Or Leave Her Match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... HIT ROW (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) As much as I’ve written about loving Legado del Fantasma since their inception, Hit Row has quickly become my favorite stable act in NXT. Both teams are cool in their own way, yet Hit Row feels fresher. I didn’t have a lot of faith in Top Dolla after his first match, but week after week he’s improving significantly. He oozes charisma and has learned to play the big man role very well. Sometimes I forget that he’s not the leader of the faction. Ashante Adonis has been killing it as the high flier of the group, which is weird to say considering Swerve is known for his high flying style.