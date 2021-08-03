Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NXT Preview: Gargano vs Lumis In A Love Her Or Leave Her Match

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey gang! So last week's episode of NXT was all about furthering some storylines and rivalries as we head towards NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam week at the end of the month. And tonight looks to be a continuation of that as the card reads as a payoff to last week's confrontations. Fights between factions, fights between former faction partners, the next Breakout Tournament match, and even a battle over young love are on for tonight's show, so let's take a look at what we can expect from NXT tonight.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Raul Mendoza
Person
Joaquin Wilde
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Roderick Strong
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Nxt#Index#Syfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

NXT HITS & MISSES 8/3: Love Her Or Lose Her, Hit Row vs Legado, Holland vs. Jiro, Fish vs. Strong, Grimes & Knight vs. GYV, Baxter vs. Gacy, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... HIT ROW (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) As much as I’ve written about loving Legado del Fantasma since their inception, Hit Row has quickly become my favorite stable act in NXT. Both teams are cool in their own way, yet Hit Row feels fresher. I didn’t have a lot of faith in Top Dolla after his first match, but week after week he’s improving significantly. He oozes charisma and has learned to play the big man role very well. Sometimes I forget that he’s not the leader of the faction. Ashante Adonis has been killing it as the high flier of the group, which is weird to say considering Swerve is known for his high flying style.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.3.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix. We are less than three weeks away from Takeover and after last week, we have a new main event for the show as Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Title. Granted Kross might not mean as much after how things have gone on Monday Night Raw, I’m not sure how much that is going to be worth. Other than that, more things will be happening. Let’s get to it.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Love Her Or Lose Her Match, Roderick Strong Bout, More Official For 8/3 NXT

Former friends collide on the August 3 episode of NXT. On Tuesday's NXT it was announced that former Undisputed ERA mates Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong will square off in singles competition. The two men were part of Undisputed ERA before the group split earlier this year. Fish was sidelined when the split happened while Strong disappeared for months before returning as part of Diamond Mine.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis in main event

NXT TakeOver 36 is a few short weeks out and there’s a lot of action to look forward to on that big event. But before that night is to happen, another edition of WWE NXT went down on Wednesday night. With names like Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, Diamond Mine, Pete Dunne, and more in action – this show was going to set the tone heading into that WWE Network special.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Ridge Holland’s Ring Return, Love Her Or Lose Her Match, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT on Syfy opens up with a video package, looking at happenings on last week’s show and hyping tonight’s episode. We’re live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Furious’ After Goldberg Promo

The former WWE star Ronda Rousey is currently away from the company. She recently announced her pregnancy and will soon give birth to her first child. Bray Wyatt’s shocking release has caught some attention recently and Rousey also saw the news. She shared her thoughts on it and hurled back at the fans.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad ‘Medical Issue’ Leaks

WWE recently released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that certainly shocked many fans. Wyatt had last wrestled at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. Though he appeared on the subsequent episode of WWE Raw with a new Firefly Fun House, after that, he was taken off of the programming.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another Long Term Name Quietly Leaves WWE

One more for the road. The WWE roster has been changing all over the place in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that all of the moves are done. These changes have made for some very interesting shifts, including some names finally being let go after years with the company. There are some who were surprises for another reason, such as fans realizing they still worked for WWE. We seem to have another case like that.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Removal’ From Raw Stuns Fans

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos have been an opposing force in the WWE, especially after winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. However, during the recent edition of WWE Monday Night Raw AJ Styles was not by the side of his tag team partner or on the show at all as Omos went up against Riddle. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEenstarz.com

Bobby Eaton Cause of Death: Pro Wrestler Dies Few Days After Suffering Injuries From Last Fight's Bad Fall

The legendary "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday, confirmed by his sister. It was July 25 when Eaton was reported to be sent to the hospital after suffering a bad fall from his fight in Nashville, Tennessee. According to this article, he suffered from several broken fingers and damaged his hip during the fall. It's unknown if his passing is related to the earlier accident.
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe Discusses Severity Of His Concussion That Put Him Out Of Action

NXT Superstar Samoa Joe joined the WWE After the Bell Podcast to speak about his return to the black-and-gold brand. The 42-year-old former NXT Champion will look to become the first ever three-time NXT Champion when he faces Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 for the NXT Championship. Joe spoke about what it’s going to be like wrestling for the first time since February of 2020.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole Sad ‘Medical Issue’ In WWE Revealed

WWE NXT announced tonight that Adam Cole was ‘not medically cleared to compete.’ It was said he has a ‘neck injury.’. NXT’s Mandy Rose and Otis were previously paired and had a romantic angle in WWE. However, their storyline ended abruptly when WWE executed the split of the on-screen couple at the end of 2020. Alexa Bliss ‘Thanks’ Ex-Boyfriend After Engagement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy