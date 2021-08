PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- Just a heads up – the average high temperature tops out each year at 83° for Pittsburgh. Today is the day we start seeing the “average high” going down. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos You can officially say goodbye to those pleasantly comfortable afternoons we have been blessed with over the past couple of days. Highs today will be in the mid to even upper 80s with humidity levels on the rebound as well. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center By the end of today, dew points will...